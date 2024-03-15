Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Simon Lafrance scored once and added four assists as the University of Quebec Trois-Rivieres Patriotes defeated the Moncton Aigles Bleus 5-1 in Friday’s quarterfinal action in the U Sports men’s hockey championship.

Felix Lafrance scored twice on the power play for the second-ranked Patriotes, while Charles Beaudoin and Kaylen Gauthier added singles. Alexis Gravel stopped 34 of 37 shots for the Patriotes.

Jeremy Lapointe scored for the Aigles Blues, who trailed 3-0 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third. The Aigles Bleus outshot the Patriotes 37-20 at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

The Patriotes will face the winner of Friday’s McGill Redbirds-UBC Thunderbirds game in the semifinals.

