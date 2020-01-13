 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Lafreniere tops ranking of North American skaters in upcoming NHL draft

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alexis Lafreniere celebrates after defeating Russia 4-3 in the gold-medal game at the World Junior Hockey Championships on Jan. 5, 2020, in Ostrava, Czech Republic.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Alexis Lafreniere, who was named most valuable player of the 2020 world junior hockey championship after helping Canada capture a gold medal, is the top North American skater in the NHL’s mid-season draft rankings.

Lafreniere, a left-wing with the Rimouski Oceanic, leads all Quebec Major Junior Hockey League skaters this season with 24 goals and 49 assists in 34 games.

The 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Que., tied for the tournament lead at the world juniors in the Czech Republic with 10 points (four goals, six assists) in just five games after missing a pair of games mid-tournament with a minor knee injury. He had two assists in Canada’s 4-3 win over Russia in the gold-medal game.

Story continues below advertisement

Forward Quinton Byfield of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves and defenceman Jamie Drysdale of the OHL’s Erie Otters, who were Lafreniere’s teammates at the world juniors, are ranked second and third, respectively.

Tim Stuetzle, a left wing for Mannheim in Germany’s top professional league, is the top international skater.

The 2020 NHL draft will be held June 26-27 at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

If selected first overall, Lafreniere would become the first Quebec-born player taken No. 1 since Vegas goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in 2003 and first Canadian-born player to be taken with the first overall pick since Edmonton captain Connor McDavid in 2015.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies