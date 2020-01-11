 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Larkin’s shootout goal gives Red Wings 3-2 win over Senators

Paul Harris
Detroit, Mich.
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Detroit Red Wings centre Dylan Larkin scores against Ottawa Senators goaltender Marcus Hogberg during a shootout on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Detroit.

The Associated Press

Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings have their first winning streak in almost a month.

Larkin scored the only goal in the shootout to give Detroit a 3-2 victory over the skidding Ottawa Senators on Friday night.

The Red Wings have won two in a row for the first time since Dec. 12-14. It also was their third win in five games, a feat they hadn’t accomplished since Nov. 8-16.

Story continues below advertisement

Jonathan Bernier stopped Tyler Ennis, Anthony Duclair and Artem Anisimov in the tiebreaker after making 29 saves in regulation and overtime.

“He’s kept us in countless games, whether we lose or win,” Detroit teammate Tyler Bertuzzi said about Bernier. “I know he’s going to keep giving us those opportunities to win. If we can score some goals, we’ll keep getting wins.”

Bernier, who began the season as Jimmy Howard’s backup, has been in goal for all eight Detroit wins since Oct. 29.

“It feels great,” he said.

Bertuzzi had a goal and an assist, and Larkin also scored in regulation. Red Wings defenceman Filip Hronek had two assists.

Colin White had a goal and an assist and Brady Tkachuk also scored for Ottawa, which lost its season-high sixth straight (0-4-2). Marcus Hogberg stopped 26 shots.

“I thought we got on the forecheck, we tracked the puck and we were good in the D zone,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “On the whole, I thought we played well enough to win.”

Story continues below advertisement

White’s power-play goal with 9:18 left in the second period tied it at 2. He tipped in defenceman Mike Reilly’s shot from the point for his fourth goal.

Larkin’s power-play goal 5:32 into the middle period gave Detroit a 2-0 lead. He skated through three Ottawa players in the neutral zone and the Senators end and stuffed the puck past Hogberg as Larkin cut across the top of the crease from right to left. It was his 11th goal.

“I used my speed to go around the defenceman and it kind of just opened up,” Larkin said. “I knew I was cutting to the far post and trying to get across there. It was a good play by the other guys to drop it back to me.”

Tkackuk put Ottawa on the board just 22 seconds later when his attempted pass from the side of the net went in off the skate of Red Wings defenceman Patrik Nemeth. It was Tkachuk’s 14th goal.

Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with 5:05 left in the first period when he tipped in Hronek’s shot-pass. It was Bertuzzi’s 16th goal.

NOTES: Ottawa hired Jim Little as CEO on Friday. Senators owner Eugene Melnyk had been the team’s CEO. Little will be responsible for business strategy, focusing on marketing and community relations. Senators D Ron Hainsey returned after sustaining a lower-body injury on Dec. 19. Larkin stretched his point streak to five games (two goals, three assists).

Story continues below advertisement

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Red Wings: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies