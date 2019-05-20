 Skip to main content

Hockey Late tiebreaking goal helps Huskies defeat Raiders at Memorial Cup

Late tiebreaking goal helps Huskies defeat Raiders at Memorial Cup

Kyle Cicerella
Halifax
The Canadian Press
Prince Albert Raiders forward Cole Fonstad slips the puck past Rouyn-Noranda Huskies goalie Samuel Harvey for a first period marker during Memorial Cup hockey action in Halifax on May 20, 2019.

Tim Krochak/The Canadian Press

Tyler Hinam scored twice, including the winner, as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Prince Albert Raiders 6-3 on Monday at the Memorial Cup.

Hinam broke a 3-3 tie with 4:32 to go in the third period before Joel Teasdale secured the win with another just 1:25 later.

Felix Bibeau and Noah Dobson, into an empty net, also scored for the Quebec league champion Huskies. Samuel Harvey made 30 saves.

Cole Fonstad, Brayden Pachal and Noah Gregor scored for the Western league champion Raiders while Gregor tacked on two assists for a three-point effort. Ian Scott stopped 27 shots in defeat.

As the only winless team at the tournament with two straight losses, the Raiders will need a victory in their final round-robin outing against the OHL champion Guelph Storm on Tuesday or their season will be over.

Monday’s game was a matchup of the top two ranked teams in the Canadian Hockey League.

The Huskies finished the regular season No. 1 with a 59-8-1 record thanks to a 25-game win streak. The Raiders were No. 2, riding a 19-game win streak early in the season en route to a 54-10-4 record.

Hinam opened the scoring 4:34 into the game, throwing the puck on net from the corner and beating Scott with a shot the Raiders netminder wished he could have back.

Cole Fonstad responded at 8:32 with a wraparound, and Pachal gave Prince Albert its first lead of the tournament at 13:47 when he snuck in from the point and one-timed a Gregor pass past Harvey.

The Raiders looked to be heading into intermission up 2-1, but a Aliaksei Protas tripping penalty led to a Teasdale power-play goal with 1:27 to go in the period.

Despite both teams getting a power-play opportunity early in the second, Rouyn-Noranda had the only shot on net in the first six minutes of the frame.

Bibeau buried a shot from in front of the net for a 3-2 Huskies lead at 12:59 second, beating Scott who was left without his stick after having it knocked away moments earlier.

But the teams went into intermission tied again as Gregor replied with 2:17 to go in the second.

The back-and-forth battle continued in the third with both squads getting a chance to break the deadlock, and it was Hinam who finally did when he beat Scott glove side on a broken play at 15:28.

