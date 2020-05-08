 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Leafs assistant coach Paul McFarland returning to head coaching job in Kingston

Neil Davidson
Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner (right) talks to assistant coach Paul McFarland during third period action against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the BB&T Center on Jan.18, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla.

Joel Auerbach/GETTY IMAGES

Maple Leafs assistant coach Paul McFarland is returning to junior hockey, taking over the OHL’s Kingston Frontenacs for the second time as he continues his head coaching education.

The Leafs gave McFarland permission to interview with the Frontenacs after the club fired head coach Kurtis Foster last month. The NHL team says McFarland will stay with the Leafs for the duration of the 2019-20 season, currently on hiatus because of the global pandemic.

“My passion and ambition is to be a head coach,” McFarland told a media conference call Friday. “The only way to be a head coach is to gain that experience,“ he said, adding that he sees the CHL as one of the best development leagues for all of hockey, if not the best.

Story continues below advertisement

“That goes for players but also staff. For me when it comes to junior hockey, there couldn’t be a better place for myself and my family to be in than Kingston.”

A 34-year-old native of Richmond Hill, Ont., McFarland was head coach of the Frontenacs for three seasons from 2014 to 2017, before taking an assistant coaching job with the Florida Panthers. He spent two seasons with Florida before joining the Leafs’ staff under Mike Babcock prior to the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Current Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said the NHL’s pause during the COVID-19 pandemic changed the timeline for McFarland.

“Normally this type of move would be done during the off-season, but given that these are far from normal circumstances, we are in full support of Paul’s desire to pursue this position in Kingston and gain more experience as a head coach,” Keefe said in a statement.

McFarland made the playoffs in all three of his years in Kingston, reaching the second round twice. The Frontenacs went 111-71-13-9 with McFarland as head coach.

“His record when he was here speaks to how strong his commitment is to the game, our team, and our players,” Kingston GM Darren Keily said in a statement

Kingston (19-39-2-2) was eighth in the 10-team Eastern Conference when the OHL season was suspended.

Story continues below advertisement

McFarland called it an “exciting group” with a lot of young talent.

“The goal for all of us is to bring a championship to Kingston,” he said. “Obviously if I didn’t believe that was possible, I wouldn’t be coming back.”

Prior to coaching Kingston the first time, McFarland served as an assistant coach with the Oshawa Generals from 2012 to 2014.

He played four seasons in the OHL for the Windsor Spitfires (2005-06) and Kitchener Rangers (2002-04), recording 113 points (50-63-113) over 246 games. He won the Memorial Cup with Kitchener in 2003.

Following his OHL career, McFarland played four seasons for Acadia University where he was named an academic all-Canadian three times and served as captain for three seasons (2007-10).

The Paul McFarland Award was established in his honour at Acadia. It recognizes the combination of athletics, academics and community involvement.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies