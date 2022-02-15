Toronto Maple Leafs William Nylander skates with the puck against the Seattle Kraken during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena.Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Maple Leafs earned two of a possible six points on a trip west that concluded Monday. Four would have been preferable, three acceptable and two at the worst.

After losses in Calgary and Vancouver, they pounded the expansion Seattle Kraken, as well they should. There is not much to be learned from a 6-2 triumph over an undermanned opponent, similar to running it up on consecutive nights against the New Jersey Devils. It’s a feel-good exercise with no real implications.

The more significant development would have been a third successive defeat, which Toronto avoided rather easily.

After a flight across the continent and a day’s rest, the team returns to practice on Wednesday to prepare for games at home on Thursday against Pittsburgh and Saturday against St. Louis. The crowds at Scotiabank Arena will be limited to 50-per-cent capacity or about 9,400 spectators, a welcome change from recent COVID-19 restrictions.

Pittsburgh is first in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division and St. Louis is fourth in the Central with each scheduled to play on a busy Tuesday night.

Toronto wasn’t pushed hard by a Seattle team that is last among eight in the Pacific standing. The Maple Leafs scored on each of two power-play opportunities, found the net once short-handed and killed off three of four penalties.

“We were elite on special teams,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “I thought we had a real potential advantage coming into the game tonight and it played out that way. The plan put forth on both the power play and the penalty kill and then the execution of the players was high-level.

“It was fun to watch. [It was] a good game to finish the road trip off the right way.”

Mitch Marner had a goal and two assists and has 11 of each over the past 11 games. He became the third-fastest Maple Leaf in history to reach 400 points, doing so in his 392nd game. Only Auston Matthews (372 games) and Syl Apps (387) did it quicker.

Marner also joined Edmonton’s Connor McDavid as only the second player from the 2015 NHL draft to reach 400 points. Remarkably, McDavid has 638. The only player drafted after 2015 to reach the milestone is Matthews with 408.

The latter rang up a pair of assists against the Kraken to extend a points streak to eight games during which he has had seven goals and nine assists.

Michael Bunting scored his 15th goal of the season to take over first place among all NHL rookies. He has one more than Nashville’s Tanner Jeannot, two more than Detroit’s Lucas Raymond and three more than Anaheim’s Trevor Zegras, even though Raymond and Zegras are considered the favourites to win the Calder Memorial Trophy.

The goal against Seattle came after more gritty play in front of the crease. He poked the puck off a Seattle player’s skate and through the goaltender’s legs.

“I like to go to the net and cause havoc there,” Bunting said. “Basically, I smack anything I can to put it in.”

Bunting played briefly for Arizona last season but has blossomed after signing as a free agent with Toronto. He has found a home on the line with Matthews and Marner after being shuffled throughout the lineup.

“It hasn’t been easy for him,” Keefe said earlier Monday. “Early on, he was on the fourth line. He has taken advantage of the opportunity to play with Auston and hasn’t looked back. To me, he’s a guy that can change momentum in a game at any particular time in our favour.”

Toronto also got goals from David Kampf, Ondrej Kase, Alexander Kerfoot and Jake Muzzin as it improved to 31-12-3 and maintained a grip on third place in the Atlantic Division behind Florida and Tampa Bay.

“It’s great to end this road trip off with a win,” Kerfoot said. “Obviously, it didn’t go the way we wanted it to, but it was a great response coming here. We didn’t want to come out of here empty-handed and did the job tonight.

“It is just one game. There is still lots of room to grow. It’s a long season.”

Sidney Crosby comes next. Enough said.