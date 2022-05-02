Toronto Maple Leafs Mitchell Marner and William Nylander congratulate forward Auston Matthews on his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period of Game 1 at Scotiabank Arena.John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

An electric crowd. The sky-high anticipation for the team in Canada’s biggest hockey town. A blizzard of white Maple Leafs Forever towels whipped through the air.

Scotiabank Arena was packed on Monday for the first whiff of the Stanley Cup playoffs. For the first time since COVID-19, thousands of fans were outside crammed into Maple Leaf Square.

The road to glory or ruin starts here – and Toronto took its first steps toward the former with a 5-0 rout of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The second game in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday, again on home ice.

It was as complete a win as you will ever see over a Tampa Bay team that won the Stanley Cup in each of the past two years and has reached the conference final five times in the past seven. It ended with the Lightning flustered and in ill temper. Between the two teams, there were 24 penalties and 100 penalty minutes.

In the final period, sticks and gloves littered the ice and three players on each team were handed 10-minute misconduct penalties for fighting. Morgan Rielly pounded Tampa Bay defenceman Jan Rutta and both skated off bloody.

The Maple Leafs bottled up the Lightning’s potent offence and gave as good as they got against one of the NHL’s more physical teams. They overcame seven penalties, including a dumb boarding infraction that got Kyle Clifford ejected early on, and found ways to to beat the usually flawless Andrei Vasilevskiy in the opposing net.

Jake Muzzin fired a wrist shot from just inside the blueline with 1:41 left in the first period and it stood up as the winner. Fresh off scoring an NHL-leading 60 goals during the regular season, Auston Matthews blew the roof off the building when he ripped a wrist shot past Vasilevskiy on a power play with 13:42 remaining in the second. Less than four minutes later David Kampf scored shorthanded, and then Mitch Marner put the Lightning away with a wrist shot 3:21 before the teams headed to their locker rooms for the second time.

Matthews scored a second time with 11:44 left and fans were dancing in their seats.

Chants of “MVP” rained down.

Jack Campbell registered 23 saves in a goaltending duel with Vasilevskiy. The Vezina Trophy winner stopped 28 of 33 shots on the night.

Tampa Bay hopes to become the first team to win the Stanley Cup three times in a row in 40 years. The Maple Leafs hope to win a postseason series for the first time since 2004. They have not only the Lightning in their path but their own muddled history.

Marner skates with the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

They have lost in the opening round in each of the past half-dozen years; last year in spectacular fashion when they squandered a 3-1 series lead against the Montreal Canadiens.

“We get sick and tired of hearing about it, but it is on us to change the narrative,” Toronto forward Wayne Simmonds said following a team meeting on Monday morning. “This is where it really starts. You do all of that work for 82 games and this is the culmination of it.”

Marner failed to score in the series against Montreal last year and had not found the back of the net in 14 playoff games dating to April 11, 2019.

“The past is the past,” he said in the morning. “There is nothing we can do to change it. You have to be in the moment. We are just excited to be here.”

Marner had a career-best 35 goals and 97 points during the regular season. He had a goal and two assists on Monday.

Toronto went 54-21-7 and finished second in the Atlantic Division, seven points behind the first-place Florida Panthers and five ahead of the Lightning. Since it got swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round in 2019, Tampa Bay has won eight straight series and 30 of 43 playoff games.

In 2019, they won 62 games, captured the Presidents’ Trophy and were then bushwhacked by Columbus.

Toronto accomplished a lot in its Game 1 victory. It shut down Steven Stamkos, who always saves his best for the Maple Leafs. The Lightning’s captain has 22 goals and 36 assists in 46 games against them.

It kept Victor Hedman and Nikita Kucherov off the board. The big Swedish defenceman had 85 points this season; Kucherov is a threat any time he is on the ice. They made Vasilevskiy look ordinary rather than the extraordinary goalie that he is.

Vasilevskiy finished the season with 39 wins on the season, which was tied for first in the NHL. He is the reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner after going 16-7 with a 1.90 goals-against-average and .937 save percentage in the 2021 playoffs.

This is the first time time Toronto and Tampa Bay have ever in the playoffs.

After one game, Toronto has the upper hand. It delivered a superb performance under tremendous pressure. We’ll see if it continues.