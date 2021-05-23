Leafs can be dominant, as long as they keep their focus on the ice

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe oversees his team's 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in Game 2 of their opening-round NHL playoffs series on May 22, 2021. Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Of all the maxims misattributed to Napoleon, the best may be, “God is on the side with the heaviest artillery.”

With that in mind, the Toronto Maple Leafs began their bombardment several hours before Saturday night’s puck drop.

It began with a rare mid-series availability with management. GM Kyle Dubas appeared via Zoom in the morning, ostensibly to update everyone on the condition of injured captain John Tavares. But that segued quickly into a broadside on the Toronto Sun.

After Tavares was knocked unconscious in Game 1, the Sun ran a front-page photo showing him dazed and bloodied under the headline “Captain Crunched.”

“We found the cover to be disgusting,” Dubas said. “Just a complete lack of compassion and respect on behalf of the Sun towards John and his family.”

My God, is that … I haven’t seen one of these in a long while so it’s hard to be sure but, yes, yes, I think it is – a principled stand.

As stands go, it was more like balancing on one foot. Dubas didn’t have anything to say about Sportsnet, which ran about 4,000 slo-mo replays of the hit in its immediate aftermath.

(The trick these days isn’t declining to show straight-to-the-ICU injuries in grisly detail. It’s remembering to have announcers, hosts and analysts lower their voices to a mournful whisper and chant the word “trauma” as they do so. Then you’re in the clear.)

He didn’t rip Le Journal de Montreal, which was positively gleeful in its presentation of Tavares’ face meeting a knee below the header, “Victoire Dramatique”.

We can debate what is and isn’t newsworthy in the sports context, which was the point. As long as people were talking about journalistic ethics, they weren’t talking about the Leafs.

Three years into the job, Dubas has figured out that managing the hockey team is just one part of a Leafs GM’s job. Managing the city is nearly as important. At this time of year, that requires some asymmetrical warfare.

When the team has been bad, rather than answer a bunch of questions about the power play, you shout, “Look! Over there! It’s the yellow press!” The online mob shuffles off in that direction like a gaggle of zombies. You go off in the other, in the direction of your pre-game nap.

This cunning stroke bought the Leafs a few hours breathing room, which is a lot when they are losing a first-round playoff series they should be winning. Again.

The results showed later, when the real fusillade began. After convincing themselves that Carey Price is no longer (/celestial harps) Carey Price, the Leafs popped the Canadiens open like a tear-top can of tuna. The game ended 5-1. It could have been twice that.

If Toronto finds a way to lose this series – always a strong possibility given the psychological hurdles and the Leafs’ short legs – it will be a miracle of incompetence. They should win every game by four goals.

This brings us back to one of the evergreen, incredibly tedious debates in Leafs fandom – leadership.

No club in hockey, and maybe the world, spends as much time winding itself into knots over this topic. It took them years to decide who would be captain of what was at the time the most cursed franchise in the sport. When the ship is repeatedly smashing against the rocks, it’s probably not the time to argue over who wears which fancy hat on the poop deck. But the Leafs did that. Only the Leafs would.

Tavares getting knocked out for a minimum of two weeks (i.e. five months) has given that guttering discussion renewed heat. Like the sideline guys ask them over and over again, who spoke up in the room when Tavares was hurt? When the boys were down? When UberEats said they can’t bring the party platter of sushi straight to the trainers’ room, but have to drop it with security at Gate 2? Who spoke then?

The Leafs are expected to step on the feet of any guy over 28 years old and let him dance them to relevance. Whenever one of these ersatz father figures shows up, he is expected to invite every younger guy on the team to come live with him in his house. I mean, it’s a nice house, but it’s still only got five bedrooms. What is this? The Brady Bunch?

No player has (inadvertently) done a greater disservice to the Leafs than Patrick Marleau, with his cute Christmas pics of his kids and Auston Matthews, all in their PJs. Now every player with a wife and a set of bunk beds is expected to do the same thing.

You can see the effort at capital-’L’ leadership straining around the eyes of poor Sheldon Keefe whenever he’s talking.

On the one hand, he would like to sound like Lord Nelson. But on the other, nobody taught him how to do that. He’s a guy with a greaseboard, a non-permanent marker and a few deep thoughts about the breakout. No one told him there would be a speechwriting component to this job.

This team doesn’t need more leadership. At least, not the leadership Leafs fans think of when they envision some perfected idea of the word. Like, say, Jean Beliveau floating onto the ice on a cloud, lightly touching the forehead of each teammate, imbuing him with the strength of ten Maple Leafs.

What this team needs more of is gamesmanship. That’s their real toughness deficit. Until they find their playoff sea legs, they could use a few more dirty tricks to tilt things in their favour.

Who knows what fresh crimes against human decency will be committed by the scurrilous wretches in the press between now and Monday night? One can only hope.

Because as long as this team is not getting its head turned by opponents, by the media, by passing squirrels, they are an objectively superlative hockey outfit. It’s a function of artillery. Theirs is heavier.

Don’t trust pep talks. Trust that.