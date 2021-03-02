 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Hockey

Leafs centre Auston Matthews named North Division’s top player for February

New York, United States
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

The 23-year-old Matthews leads the NHL with 18 goals through 20 games this season.

The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews has been named the North Division’s player of the month for February.

Matthews led the NHL with 12 goals and placed second with 21 points in 11 games to propel the Maple Leafs to a 9-2-1 February and the top of the league standings.

The 23-year-old Scottsdale, Ariz., native leads the NHL with 18 goals through 20 games this season.

He has 176 career goals in 302 contests since making his NHL debut in 2016-17.

Matthews has missed Toronto’s last two games with a wrist injury. He is listed as day-to-day.

Chicago Blackhawks right-wing Patrick Kane (Central Division) , San Jose Sharks centre Logan Couture (West) and Boston Bruins right-wing David Pastrnak (East) are the NHL’s other stars of the month.

Meanwhile, Ottawa Senators winger Tim Stutzle was named the NHL’s rookie of the month for February.

Stutzle led rookies with seven assists and 10 points in 14 February games.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

