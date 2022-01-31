Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot, right, takes out New Jersey Devils defenceman Damon Severson during the second period in Toronto on Jan. 31, 2022.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

It should have been an easy one for the Maple Leafs.

They were back on home at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night and playing one of the worst road teams in the National Hockey League. The New Jersey Devils had won just five out of 20 times as a visitor this season, and not at all since Jan. 2.

On top of that, New Jersey came in last among eight teams in the National Hockey League’s Metropolitan Division, 2-8 in its last 10 and had a rookie goaltender in the net who had lost all four of his previous starts.

It should have been a walkover for Toronto but it turned out to be a sloppy 6-4 victory that was only nailed down when Ilya Mikheyev scored short-handed with 3:04 remaining.

It was the second straight game the Maple Leafs allowed a second-division club to get the upper hand after falling behind Detroit 3-1 and 4-2 on Saturday. They scored five unanswered goals in the third period against the Red Wings and escaped with an ugly win.

Talk about déjà vu all over again.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ilya Mikheyev, right, celebrates his game-winning goal with teammate Alexander Kerfoot, centre, as New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid looks on.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Earlier in the day Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe had drawn a favourable comparison between the Devils and Detroit and said he expected a game effort.

“I see a team that in some ways is similar to what we saw in Detroit,” Keefe said after the morning skate. “They will be ready and if we are not sound defensively they have guys that are going to come along and carry the play.

“It is going to upon us to establish our game. We are going to try to build upon the third period we had the other night. That showed what we are capable of as a team.”

It took the Devils only 47 seconds to get on the scoreboard when left wing Pavel Zacha squeezed a wrist shot beneath Jack Campbell’s arm and into the net. It was Zacha’s 11th goal of the season and the first of three Campbell allowed in yet another shaky start.

New Jersey then went up 2-0 on a tip-in by Jesper Boqvist off a hard shot by Colin White with 13:40 left in the first period.

Auston Matthews scored his first of three goals just 13 seconds later on a 30-foot wrist shot after being fed a pass by Mitch Marner. New Jersey had come in with four straight losses – each by one goal – and Toronto had a chance at that point to give the Devils doubts.

Instead, former Maple Leaf Andreas Johnsson scored from 17 feet out on a 2 on 1 less than three minutes later to restore New Jersey’s two-goal advantage. The goal was Johnsson’s 11th overall but first in 22 games and it was the ninth and last shot that Campbell faced. He was yanked after that in favour of backup Petr Mrazek, who made 19 saves for the win.

It was yet another subpar performance from Campbell who fell to 20-6-3 but has allowed 24 goals in his last six starts and has just an .852 save percentage during that span.

Matthews then tipped in a cross-seam pass from Morgan Rielly to reduce the margin to 3-2 with 5:04 remaining before the first intermission. It was Matthews’s 27th goal and the 32nd assist for Rielly in 40 games. The hard-working defenceman has two goals and 21 assists over the last 18 contests.

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, right, cuts through the middle past New Jersey Devils defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

New Jersey restored its two-goal lead when rookie right wing Nathan Bastian snapped a puck past Mrazek with 12:27 left in the second period.

Jason Spezza then brought the Maple Leafs to within 4-3 early in the third when he scored from in front of goalie Akira Schmid following a lovely pass from Alexander Kerfoot from behind the net.

The 21-year-old Swiss goalie has gone 9-0-2 with Utica in the AHL this season but has struggled mightily in his first taste of the NHL. He entered the game 0-4 with an .822 save percentage but turned in the best performance of his young career against Toronto. He had 27 saves in the loss.

Mitch Marner tied it at 4-4 with 6:36 left, his career-high sixth straight game with a goal. Matthews added an empty netter with 22 seconds for his fifth career hat trick.

The game marked the midway point in the 82-game regular season for the Maple Leafs, who are 28-10-3 and third in the NHL’s Atlantic Division behind Florida and Tampa Bay. The same teams play again on Tuesday night in New Jersey.

The winning goal was scored on a 2 on 1 with Kerfoot executing another perfect pass to Mikheyev.

“We definitely aren’t satisfied with where we are,” Mikheyev said earlier Monday. “We know we have a lot of improve on, especially on the defensive side. All things considered we are in a good spot heading into the second half of the season and are excited to build off that.”