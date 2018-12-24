Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly named NHL’s second star of the week

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was named the NHL’s first star of the week on Monday, while Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly and Tampa Bay Lightning right-winger Nikita Kucherov were also honoured.
Bobrovsky stopped 130 of the 134 shots he faced, compiling a 4-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average, .970 save percentage and two shutouts to power the Blue Jackets (21-12-3) to a perfect week.
Rielly led the NHL with three goals and six assists and a plus-10 rating in four games to propel the Maple Leafs (25 10-2) to a perfect week and into second place in the overall standings.
Kucherov had a an NHL-best seven assists and ranked second overall with two goals and seven assists in three games to help the Lightning (28-7-2) extend their point streak to 12 games (11-0-1).
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.