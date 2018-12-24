 Skip to main content

Sports Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly named NHL’s second star of the week

NEW YORK
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Maple Leafs Morgan Rielly celebrates with teammate Mitch Marner after scoring his team's third goal against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky was named the NHL’s first star of the week on Monday, while Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly and Tampa Bay Lightning right-winger Nikita Kucherov were also honoured.

Bobrovsky stopped 130 of the 134 shots he faced, compiling a 4-0-0 record, 1.00 goals-against average, .970 save percentage and two shutouts to power the Blue Jackets (21-12-3) to a perfect week.

Rielly led the NHL with three goals and six assists and a plus-10 rating in four games to propel the Maple Leafs (25 10-2) to a perfect week and into second place in the overall standings.

Kucherov had a an NHL-best seven assists and ranked second overall with two goals and seven assists in three games to help the Lightning (28-7-2) extend their point streak to 12 games (11-0-1).

