Leafs’ effortless win pushes Canadiens back in playoff race

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner scores a goal during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on May 6, 2021. Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Canadiens flubbed their first chance to claim a playoff spot on Thursday night and now must wait until at least Saturday to formally clinch a postseason berth.

Montreal could not have laid a much bigger egg than it did in its 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto scored on a sharp backhand by Alex Galchenyuk only 16 seconds after the opening puck drop and added goals on its third, eighth and 15th shots against Cayden Primeau.

The rookie was overwhelmed in his fifth career NHL start and first against the Maple Leafs, and was pulled after 20 minutes and replaced by Jake Allen. The latter, who entered with a 4-0 disadvantage, has received the lion’s share of work in the Canadiens’ net in the absence of the injured Carey Price.

Price has missed 10 games since suffering a concussion against Edmonton on April 19 and is yet to return to normal activity. Montreal hopes to have him back after it seizes the fourth and final playoff position in the NHL’s all-Canadian North Division. The Maple Leafs, Oilers and Jets are already in and only a complete meltdown will keep the Canadiens from making it.

Vancouver and Calgary are still alive but on life support.

Toronto got everything it hoped for, including a 40th goal from its star centre, Auston Matthews. John Tavares, Pierre Engvall and Mitch Marner also scored, and the aged Joe Thornton had an assist to extend his points streak to seven games.

This is the second consecutive season and the third time Matthews has reached 40 goals in his NHL career. He had 40 as a rookie in 2016-17 and had a career-high 47 last year. He can add to his total when the teams meet again on Saturday.

Only one other player in Maple Leafs history – Frank Mahovlich in 1960-61 – reached 40 goals any faster. It took Mahovlich 48 games. Mathews did it in 49.

“It means a lot,” Matthews said after the game. “I am just really fortunate. It is a team sport. A lot goes into it. I have played with a lot of great players on good teams here.”

Earlier in the day, Thornton also spoke highly of Matthews.

“What he is doing right now, what he is on pace for, doesn’t come along very often,” Thornton said. “What he is doing is exceptional. He has always had it in him, but it is like he has turned a switch on, really. Every time he plays he expects to score. That is a good feeling.”

At 41 years 307 days, Thornton became only the fourth player in league history to record a seven-game point streak at 41 or over. The others were Teemu Selanne, who had a nine-game streak at 41 years 169 days; Igor Larianov, who went eight games at age 42 years 86 days, and Jaromir Jagr, who had a seven-game streak at age 41 and 309 days.

It is Thornton’s first seven-game points streak since he did it on four separate occasions in 2015-16.

Rookie Cole Caufield scored for Montreal with 6:30 left in the second period. It was the 21-year-old’s third goal in six games since being called up from the AHL. Artturi Lehkonen made it 4-2 on a backhand early in the third period.

Jack Campbell had 19 saves as he improved to 16-2-2. He is the first goalie in Maple Leafs history to win 16 of his first 20 starts in a season. He has flourished in replace of Frederik Anderson, who has been out since March 19 with a lower-body injury.

The 31-year-old saw his first action since then on Thursday while playing half the game in a rehab start for the AHL Marlies. He stopped 12 of 14 shots in 30 minutes in a 5-3 loss to the Manitoba Moose.

“He was great,” Marlies coach Greg Moore said. “He was really happy to get into a game. We couldn’t have asked for anything more from him.”

Earlier in the day, Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said it was too soon to say if or when Andersen would return, and what role he would play. He was 13-8-2 this season with a subpar .897 save percentage before his injury.

The same teams play in Toronto on Saturday in their 10th meeting of the regular season. The Maple Leafs are 6-2-1 over the first nine, during which Matthews has had seven goals and six assists. He entered the night leading the league with eight goals more than Connor McDavid of Edmonton, who has 31 and played a late game against Vancouver.

Keefe said Matthews’s teammates have enjoyed watching him this season. He netted his 40th on a sharp wrist shot off a pass from Marner with 3:19 left.

“When he scores, you can see the reaction on the bench,” Keefe said. “They are excited for him, not just because of what he means to the team but because they know he is pursuing something and on the verge of something great.”