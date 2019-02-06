Leafs eke out 5-4 win over the Senators

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews celebrates his goal with Patrick Marleau in the second period against the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

In the end, it was a successful celebration of Auston Matthews’s new contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But just barely, as the Maple Leafs took turns napping and skating, not to mention blowing a two-goal lead before pulling out a 5-4 win Wednesday night against the Ottawa Senators. Then again, considering the off-ice noise that followed Matthews’s signing, maybe it wasn’t so odd.

Zach Hyman, John Tavares, Matthews, Andreas Johnsson and Morgan Rielly scored for the Leafs with Marner setting up Hyman and Tavares for easy tap-ins with his wizardry with the puck. Magnus Paajarvi scored twice for the Senators with Matt Duchene and Thomas Chabot getting the other goals.

The game with the Senators was pretty much an afterthought by the time the opening faceoff came around, thanks to all the contract drama dreamed up by the media.

Judging by the manufactured furor in the wake of Matthews hauling in US$58-million and change in his new contract, teammate Mitch Marner must have been fit to be tied, since there was just a little less of the salary-cap pie for him this summer once Matthews took that big bite.

At first, Marner’s agent Darren Ferris was quoted in the Toronto Star as complaining Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas was trying to lowball his client after paying full retail for Matthews and William Nylander. Then Ferris told radio station TSN 1050 Toronto that no, it’s all good with the Leafs.

Either way, it meant for a fun day for Marner at the game-day skate and not one of his doing. But the kid handled himself beautifully as a large mob of media essentially demanded, hey, are you jealous and what’s up with your agent?

Marner made it clear he is happy his buddy Matthews cashed in and that, as a hometown boy, all he hopes to do is sign his own contract at some point to be a Leaf for life.

“It’s a great contract for him,” Marner said after the morning skate. “I’m very happy for him. It’s great for this team as well and great to have him for another five years and hopefully for many longer. I think everyone in this locker room wants to be a Leaf for a long time.”

And, Marner added, his nose is definitely not out of joint over contract negotiations. They are none of my concern. That’s what I pay Ferris to do.

“No. Words are spun upon on things sometimes,” Marner said. “Me and my family love it here, my agency loves it here, this is a great place to play hockey. As long as I’m here for next training camp, that’s all that really matters.”

After all this, Matthews, Marner and company had a funny way of showing how much they love playing in Toronto. They came out flying against the Senators and dominated them in the first 10 minutes. Notable in that stretch was Marner making a perfect saucer pass to Hyman for his goal.

In the middle of all this, there was a wonderful video tribute to Hockey Night In Canada play-by-play legend Bob Cole. He is retiring at the end of the regular season and Wednesday’s game is expected to be his final time at the microphone in Toronto. At the end of the first-period salute during a television timeout, Cole took a figurative bow from the booth to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Shortly after Cole sat down, the Leafs stopped skating. They stood around for the rest of the first period and the first three-quarters of the second, which allowed the Senators to take a 2-1 lead. Of course, as only the Leafs can, they suddenly woke up and scored three goals in exactly four minutes to take a 4-2 lead by 18:20.

The fourth goal was a beauty thanks to Marner. The play actually started in the Leafs zone when Duchene whiffed on a three-on-one rush against Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen, who was outstanding again in keeping the Leafs out of too much trouble. The Leafs quickly counter-attacked and Marner made one of his amazing toe-drags on Sens defenceman Ben Harpur, then snaked a pass to Tavares across the slot for the tap-in.

Then it was back to sleep at the start of the third period. Forty seconds in, Chabot was allowed to win a race for the puck in the Leafs zone and he circled the net and scored himself. Then there was more standing around three minutes later and Paajarvi got his second goal.

Story continues below advertisement

But the Leafs came to life again and Hyman fed Rielly for his 14th goal of the season and 53rd point midway through the period to regain the lead for good.