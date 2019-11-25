 Skip to main content

Hockey

Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot suspended two games for hit on Erik Johnson

The Globe and Mail
Toronto Maple Leafs center Alexander Kerfoot checks Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson into the boards during a game on Nov. 23, 2019, in Denver.

The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alexander Kerfoot has been suspended two games by the NHL for an illegal hit on Colorado Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson.

Kerfoot cross-checked Johnson from behind and sent him crashing into the boards behind the Colorado goal in the second period of Saturday’s game in Denver. Kerfoot was assessed a minor penalty for boarding on the play.

Kerfoot, who had no prior disciplinary history with the league, will forfeit US$37,634.40 in salary and will miss Toronto’s upcoming road games Wednesday in Detroit and Friday in Buffalo.

He will be eligible to return when Toronto hosts the Sabres on Saturday,

Kerfoot has five goals and three assists in 22 games this season.

