Hockey

Leafs forward Andreas Johnsson out for season after knee surgery

The Canadian Press
Andreas Johnsson skates with the puck ahead of Nick Schmaltz of the Arizona Coyotes during a game at Gila River Arena on Nov. 21, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without forward Andreas Johnsson for the rest of the season.

The Maple Leafs announced Wednesday that Johnsson is expected to miss six months after undergoing right knee surgery earlier in the day.

Johnsson was injured in the first period of a 3-2 home loss to the Dallas Stars last Thursday when he collided with teammate Kasperi Kapanen.

Story continues below advertisement

The Leafs said at the time of the injury that Johnsson would be out at least eight weeks.

The 25-year-old Swede has eight goals and 13 assists in 43 games with the Maple Leafs this season.

Also Wednesday, the Leafs acquired forward Denis Malgin from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Mason Marchment.

Malgin, 23, has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 36 games with the Panthers this season.

Marchment recorded an assist in four games with the Leafs and 13 goals and five assists in 24 games with the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

