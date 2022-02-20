St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou moves the puck away from Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin in the second period at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Feb 19.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

There are a myriad of stories of consequence within the NHL.

The Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers continue to steamroll opponents. Calgary has won nine out of 10 and leads the Pacific Division. Despite a hiccup on Saturday, the Maple Leafs already have a lock on a playoff berth. The Edmonton Oilers have suddenly emerged from a six-week funk. Jack Eichel has finally joined the Vegas Golden Knights. The Winnipeg Jets continue to make it look as though Paul Maurice knew what he was doing when he stepped down. At least temporarily, the Vancouver Canucks have regained (some) relevance.

So many fascinating developments. And one truly remarkable one for how bad it is. Oh, how the Canadiens have fallen. And, oh, how so quickly.

With its unlikely shootout win against the disappointing Islanders on Sunday, Montreal has 10 victories in 50 games. The Habs have never had fewer than 10 in any season and have only had 10 twice in 1939-40 when they played 48 in total and 1918-19 when they played just 18.

This is a historical bellyflop for a team that embarrassed Toronto in the postseason last summer and went on to reach the Stanley Cup final.

Marc Bergevin is out as general manager. Dominique Ducharme was fired only shortly after he was signed to a contract extension. It was a bad break when Carey Price was injured and entered treatment for substance abuse, and tough to lose captain Shea Weber for the season as well. But on top of it the Canadiens also lost key pieces to free agency and the promising Cole Caufield has looked lost at times in his first full NHL campaign.

They have played a wee bit better since Martin St. Louis took over behind the bench on Feb. 9. They entered Sunday with one win in four outings with him as interim head coach – a 3-2 overtime defeat against St. Louis on Thursday that caused at least one local wag to paint it as potentially the start of a revival and overlook the likelihood that the Blues were not terribly motivated to take on the worst team in the league.

The worst team in the league.

Think about that.

It makes Monday night’s game between Toronto and Montreal at the Bell Centre a rather boring matchup between one franchise rising and another in free fall. There will be hard-liners on both sides who will dress in their sweaters and watch at home with faces painted but probably no more than a handful.

If anything, more Canadiens fans will be cheering for a loss than a win to keep the Habs ‘ahead’ of the Arizona Coyotes in the race for the next first-round draft pick.

Monday’s encounter looked like a classic trap for the Maple Leafs until they collapsed in the third period on Saturday and lost to St. Louis at Scotiabank Arena. That should get their attention for the game in Montreal and another in Columbus on Tuesday.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner gets tangled up with St. Louis Blues' Jake Walman during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Feb. 19.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Coaches and players on both sides will say the right things – “It is the greatest rivalry in NHL history”, “We have an opportunity to do something great”, “They are better than their record indicates”, “They are going to be desperate” – but it is what it is.

It is hard to get too worked up when one team is having its best season in decades and the other its worst. The Canadiens had won only two of their past 19 games as they headed into Sunday’s afternoon gig on Long Island.

The Maple Leafs licked their wounds and practised on Sunday before they travelled to Quebec.

“We didn’t defend well enough to give ourselves a chance to win,” Sheldon Keefe said after Saturday’s 6-3 loss. It was their first on home ice since Dec. 9 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The only real thing of interest to discuss is Toronto’s trade late Saturday with the Coyotes, which brought centre Ryan Dzingel and defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin in exchange for Nick Ritchie and a draft pick in either 2023 or 2025.

The 29-year-old Dzingel scored 23 and 26 goals in back-to-back seasons but is now with his sixth team in four years. On Sunday, one of the first things the Maple Leafs did was place him on waivers.

Lyubushkin, a 27-year-old from Moscow, has one goal in 180 games over four years.

Both would certainly have to be considered acquisitions to provide depth, with Dzingel may have more of an up side than a journeyman blueliner, unless the Maple Leafs’ patience with Travis Dermott has finally worn too thin.

When it comes to the Canadiens, there is a lengthy trudge until the regular season is over and nothing to look forward to beyond that.

There will be talk about guys playing for roster positions in Montreal next year. Meanwhile, the team is dangling defenceman Ben Chiarot as trade bait.

Among all the good stories in the league this year, this floundering franchise is the most unhappy.