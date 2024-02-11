Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly looks on during a game against the Washington Capitals, in Washington on Oct. 24, 2023.Nick Wass/The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly has been offered an in-person hearing by the NHL Department of Safety.

A date and time for the hearing has yet to be determined.

The hearing comes as a result of Rielly cross-checking Ottawa forward Ridly Greig in the Senators’ 5-3 win over the Leafs on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at 19:54 of the third period after Greig’s empty-net goal. Greig jet down the ice for a loose puck and fired a slap shot into the net.

As Greig circled back up the ice by the boards, Rielly cross-checked him in the face. Greig stayed down for a bit as a scuffle took place between both sides.

Rielly was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

If the Department of Player Safety determines that any supplemental discipline from an infraction will result in five games or less or a fine of more than US$5,000, the hearing is conducted by phone.

If the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more, the offending player is offered the opportunity to an in-person hearing. In this case, the player remains suspended until the hearing takes place. If the player waives his right to an in-person hearing, the hearing will be conducted by phone.

The department does, however, retain the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.