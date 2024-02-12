Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly (44) looks on during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Oct. 24, 2023, in Washington.Nick Wass/The Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly is set to have an in-person hearing with the NHL Department of Safety on Tuesday afternoon in New York.

The announcement came hours after the department said it had offered Rielly to hold the hearing in person.

The hearing comes as a result of Rielly cross-checking Ottawa forward Ridly Greig in the Senators’ 5-3 win over the Leafs on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at 19:54 of the third period after Greig’s empty-net goal. Greig jet down the ice for a loose puck and fired a slap shot into the net.

As Greig circled back up the ice by the boards, Rielly cross-checked him in the face. Greig stayed down for a bit as a scuffle took place between both teams.

Rielly was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

If the Department of Player Safety determines that any supplemental discipline from an infraction will result in five games or less or a fine of more than US$5,000, the hearing is conducted by phone.

If the infraction might require a suspension of six games or more, the offending player is offered the opportunity to an in-person hearing. In this case, the player remains suspended until the hearing takes place. If the player waives his right to an in-person hearing, the hearing will be conducted by phone.

The department does, however, retain the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.