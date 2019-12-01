 Skip to main content

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Leafs name Greg Moore head coach of AHL Marlies, replacing Sheldon Keefe

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Toronto Maple Leafs have named a new head coach for their American Hockey League affiliate.

The Maple Leafs announced on Sunday that Greg Moore has been hired as head coach of the Toronto Marlies.

He replaces Sheldon Keefe, who was promoted to the NHL on Nov. 20 when Toronto fired Mike Babcock.

Story continues below advertisement

The 35-year-old Moore has spent the last two seasons as head coach of the United States Hockey League’s Chicago Steel.

Moore also served as a guest coach at the Leafs’ 2019 development camp.

Toronto general manager Kyle Dubas says the club evaluated all options before deciding on Moore, who compiled a record of 52-25-5 in 82 games behind the bench with Chicago.

“After a detailed review, it was clear to us that Greg Moore was the best fit to become the head coach of the Marlies,” Dubas said in a statement.

“Greg’s record in development and winning with the U.S.A. Hockey National Team Development Program and the USHL’s Chicago Steel to begin his coaching career made us take great notice of him as a candidate. More importantly, it became clear in speaking with his employers at USA Hockey and the Chicago Steel that Greg was the best fit for our program in terms of development philosophy.”

The Lisbon, Maine, native played 10 NHL games and 377 AHL games after being selected in the fifth round, 143rd overall, of the 2003 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames.

Moore played four seasons for the University of Maine, capturing a Hockey East title in 2003-04.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies