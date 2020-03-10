Leafs rebound from rough week with win over Lightning

Open this photo in gallery Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Cody Ceci (83) passes the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning forward Alex Killorn (17) during the second period at Scotiabank Arena, in Toronto on March 10, 2020. John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Welcome to hockey in the days of the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday night, hand-sanitizing stations were set up all over Scotiabank Arena. For the first time this season, the Canadian flag was not passed through the crowd during O Canada. Public service announcements were made and instructions were offered on the jumbotron to help spectators avoid the flu-like illness that has sickened more than 100,000 across the globe. To limit contact between people, statistics sheets were not handed out in the press box.

A game was played, at least for now.

Confounding as they are, the Maple Leafs did the unexpected. After losing three games last week on the road against opponents with losing records, they beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, 2-1.

Auston Matthews had the game winner on a power play with 16:22 remaining in the third period. He buried a shot from the right side of the net after receiving a nice cross-ice pass from Mitch Marner. It was the 47th goal of the season for Matthews, who now trails David Pastrnak of Boston and Alex Ovechkin of Washington by only one for the NHL lead.

William Nylander also scored on a power play for Toronto in the first period, converting a hooking penalty assessed just after six minutes for a 1-0 lead. It was Nylander’s 31st of the season. He only scored seven times in 2018-19 after sitting out 28 games in a contract dispute.

Before losing three times last week, Toronto strung together wins against three tough teams the week before. The game before that, they lost to backup goaltender David Ayres in what was likely the lowest point of the season.

It’s hard to tell which group of players will show up on any given night. The guys who looked disengaged while scoring three goals last week? Or the ones who recently beat Tampa Bay, Florida and Vancouver back-to-back-to-back?

It was the latter guys this time. At one point in the first period, the Maple Leafs outshot the Lightning 16-1, and went into the first intermission with 18 shots to Tampa Bay’s six. Marner and John Tavares each had two assists in the victory and Toronto goaltender Frederik Andersen made 32 saves in his 29th win of the season.

The game also marked the return of Morgan Rielly to Toronto’s lineup after missing 23 games with a broken foot. The defenceman and alternate team captain received a warm greeting from fans during pregame introductions. He has hopped around in a cast and driven a scooter for most of the time since he sustained the injury while blocking a shot against the Florida Panthers on Jan. 12.

“Not being around for the past eight weeks or so makes the fire burn in me a little more,” Rielly said after practice on Monday. “It makes you want to come back and have an impact and be a difference-maker.”

Rielly said it was difficult to watch teammates struggle in his absence, including last week’s washout in California.

“There were lots of ups and downs, and at this time of year that’s not necessarily a good thing,” he said. “You want to be more consistent than we have been. If you look at the starts and if you look at the offence, it’s just not there.

“I think it is important we have a good week and start playing like ourselves again.”

After stringing together its three best games of the season the week before last, Toronto failed to build momentum against the bottom three teams in the Pacific Division. It scored only three goals in 185 minutes and entered Tuesday just a point ahead of Florida with for the third and final playoff spot.

“It was a frustrating trip,” Jason Spezza, the veteran centre, said. He remains one assist shy of 600 for his career. “We understand we had a chance to separate ourselves from Florida a little bit and didn’t.

“We still control our own fate. If we win games we are in a good spot. We know we have to play better. We know we have to be more consistent.”

The game was the third of four meetings between likely first-round playoff opponents. The Maple Leafs earned a 4-3 victory in Tampa on Feb. 25, while the Lightning thumped them 7-3 at Scotiabank Arena on Oct. 10. Tampa is second in the Atlantic Division, eight points behind the Boston Bruins.

The Lightning is 14-5-2 since the all-star break and leads the league in goals and goals a game. It has begun to resemble the team that finished with an NHL record-tying 62 wins last season before being swept by Columbus in the first round of the playoffs.

That sudden and unexpected departure had proven difficult to shake off.

“It has been a different year in so many regards,” Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper said after Tuesday’s morning skate. “We have had to live with that. That is the process of adversity we have had to fight through.

“What I like about our group is that I think we have grown up as a team. It really, really hurts when you go through what we did, but you learn from how much it hurts and try to alter your behaviour to make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

Left wing Ondrej Palat tied the game for Tampa Bay at 1-1 with 4:39 left in the second period. The Lightning played without star centre Steven Stamkos and defenceman Victor Hedman. Both are injured.

The Maple Leafs entered the game 35-25-9 and 4-5-1 over their past 10. They were outscored 8-3 in defeats in California to San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

“I think we definitely recognize that our results out west were not acceptable,” Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We know what we are in for in terms of the battle and what’s at stake.

“We are not [guaranteed to be] in the playoffs, unlike Tampa. We have to approach every game like the playoffs have begun already. Every game is that much more important. No matter who we play, we have to be ready.”