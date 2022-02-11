Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell reacts as Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund celebrates his teammate's goal during second period NHL hockey action in Calgary on Feb. 10.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

The Maple Leafs were due for a bit of a stinker and it occurred in Calgary on Thursday.

After a highly competitive and entertaining first period, they allowed five unanswered goals in a 5-2 loss to the Flames that brought an end to a six-game winning streak. Their next chance to succeed is Saturday in Vancouver.

Jack Campbell had a problematic night in Toronto’s net. As the game slipped out of control, he allowed goals on three successive shots in the second period over the course of 2 minutes 51 seconds. That is hard for any team to weather no matter how high it is in the standing.

While stellar overall, Campbell is 3-2 in his past six starts, was pulled once, and has an .840 save percentage. It is unfair to heap too much criticism on him but it will be a concern if his struggles continue.

In some ways it was a hard defeat to digest. The Maple Leafs controlled the action for long stretches and outshot their opponent, 48-26. Their defence was ineffective against the rush, however, and allowed Calgary to have too many uncontested opportunities.

“We were in control and made mistakes,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “We did a lot of good things and allowed the game to get away from us. We gave them clean looks at the net and you can’t fault Jack much on those. It was a tough game for him to go through.”

The teams combined for 28 minutes in penalties in the chippy contest. Ondrej Kase, the Maple Leafs right wing, left the ice late in the first period after a hard, open-ice hit by Nikita Zadorov, the Flames’ 6-foot-6 defenceman. Zadorov went unpenalized for the blow that knocked Kase’s helmet off but was then assessed for roughing when Morgan Rielly came to Kase’s defence.

Kase, who is six feet and was outweighed by Zadorov by 40 pounds, did not return. He has been sidelined by concussions a handful of times during his career, and missed 52 games because of one incurred last season when he toiled for the Boston Bruins.

“With his history, you worry for him,” Keefe said afterward. “I just hope he is going to be all right.”

Keefe showed his displeasure for what transpired as he barked at officials from the bench.

“Any time you have a guy get hit in the head and his helmet go flying it should be an automatic penalty,” Keefe said. “We are trying to get those hits out of the game. Players get injured like that. There should have been a call, but the refs saw it differently. You move on.”

Kase had got nicked up in Monday’s victory over the Carolina Hurricanes when he was struck knee on knee by defenceman Brendan Smith. In that case, Wayne Simmonds landed a few punches on Kase’s behalf.

“I told him, ‘Thank you,’ right away,” Kase said late Monday. “I probably told him, ‘Thank you,’ four times. He hit my knee so it was kind of a dirty hit. I really appreciated it.”

Toronto heads into the game against the Canucks with a 30-11-3 record and in command of third place in the NHL’s Atlantic Division. Vancouver is 21-21-6 and seventh in the Pacific but 13-6-4 since Bruce Boudreau took over as head coach in place of the fired Travis Green.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner combined to take 18 shots against Calgary but failed to score. Matthews had six goals in the three preceding games while Marner was trying to extend a career-best streak where he had scored in eight games.

It was a dispiriting loss and one in which the Flames showed more grit than Toronto. They had 18 hits to seven for the Maple Leafs and blocked more shots.

All that is left to do is pick up the pieces and carry on against Vancouver and then the Kraken in Seattle on Monday. Toronto’s next home game is Feb. 17 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“It is disappointing to be in control of the game like that and allow them to score,” John Tavares, the Maple Leafs captain, said after Thursday’s defeat. “We have to do a better job of helping our goaltender out and executing and playing for 60 minutes and battling through no matter the adversity we face.

“It just shows you the growth we want to have.”