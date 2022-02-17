Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting scores a goal on Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry during the third period at Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, on Feb 17.Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

With three Stanley Cups in the Sidney Crosby era, to go along with the longest active playoff streak among major pro sports at 15 years and counting, it’s fair to say that the Pittsburgh Penguins represent the kind of championship-calibre franchise that the Toronto Maple Leafs aspire to reach.

After an uncertain start to the season, with both Crosby and fellow superstar Evgeni Malkin on the shelf with injuries, the Penguins are firmly back in their winning groove, and went into Toronto on Thursday night sitting first in the Metropolitan Division and fourth overall in the league.

Equally imposing, Pittsburgh was also looking for its seventh successive road win, and boasted the NHL’s best road record at 17-5-3.

But despite the wait for post-season success, these Leafs are hardly slouches, sitting third in the Atlantic Division and now up to sixth overall in the NHL. Toronto’s 4-1 win on Thursday night prevented the first Pittsburgh sweep in the series since 2014-15, and put the 7-1 road loss in Pittsburgh earlier in the season firmly in the rear-view mirror.

“They’re playing really well in their division, they’ve climbed the standings and they’ve got some pretty good players over there,” Morgan Rielly said afterward. “So I think for our group we were looking forward to the challenge, we knew what was ahead of us and we kind of felt that way playing Carolina in our first game back from the [all-star] break. So two good results is a positive thing, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Powering much of the Pittsburgh’s recent revival has been Crosby, who became the 46th player in NHL history to score 500 regular-season goals in Tuesday’s win against Philadelphia. That goal, and the subsequent assist on the overtime winner in that game, pushed the Pittsburgh captain to 22 points since Jan. 15, the most in the NHL alongside the Leafs’ Mitch Marner over that span.

With two assists Thursday night, Marner has pulled clear of Crosby in that tussle, but as Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan said earlier in the day, “it’s hard to score your way to championships in this league.”

Having seen most of their offensive stars held in check in the Leafs’ recent playoff ousters, Toronto and its fans know that as well as anyone. But many of the Leafs’ stars had strong performances Thursday night, with Auston Matthews and Morgan Rielly also enjoying two-point outings, while Jack Campbell made 45 saves for his 23rd win of the season.

In what seems a prescient vision of what was to unfold in the evening, the Leafs’ transition game was something that Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan had cautioned about after the morning skate, calling it one of the “more dangerous in the league.”

Just 21 seconds in, those words rang true. Matthews collected a line-breaking pass from T.J. Brodie, broke in alone on Tristan Jarry and planted his 33rd goal of the season beyond the Pittsburgh goaltender.

“Anytime you can play with a lead for 59 minutes or whatever it was is a good thing,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said.

The special-teams battle that Jason Spezza had predicted before the game, calling it “a little bit of cat and mouse between good penalty kills and good power plays,” materialized in the second. The Penguins went into the game with the best power play in the NHL in 2022, scoring a league-high 20 goals with the man advantage at a 31.1-per-cent clip, a conversion rate that trailed only Toronto’s 33.3 per cent this calendar year.

The player who did most to lead the charge was Rielly. The blueliner doubled Toronto’s lead 5:31 into the second period with a highlight-reel goal. Taking the puck from Jack Campbell at his own goal-line, Rielly drove at the heart of the Penguins defence. He quickly hit his stride, coasting by three Pittsburgh skaters, and finding himself with only Jarry to beat, he fired the puck in off the underside of the crossbar for his sixth goal of the season. The assist was Campbell’s first with the Leafs and second of his NHL career.

“It looked like they gave him a little bit of room to show how good of a skater he is,” Campbell deadpanned afterward. “And he made a great move, had a ton of speed and made a perfect shot.

Matthews had a golden opportunity to stretch the lead to three with just under four minutes to play in the second, breaking in alone from the blueline, but Jarry stood tall on this occasion as the Leafs forward tried to deke around him.

The rejection hardly seemed to matter to the home side. Instead, with 1:24 remaining in the period, Toronto’s special teams made their presence felt again. With Alexander Kerfoot in the box for holding, David Kampf forced Kris Letang into a turnover at the Leafs’ blueline.

Once again, Rielly seized the puck, racing in on Jarry before sliding a pass over to Kampf, who made it 3-0 with his seventh goal of the season.

Malkin, playing against his favourite opponent in the NHL, cut into that lead just over 3 1/2 minutes into the third period. The former Hart Trophy winner, who has averaged 1.64 points a game in 39 games against the Leafs entering Thursday, netted the rebound off a shot from Jeff Carter for his sixth of the year.

But Michael Bunting restored the three-goal cushion less than three minutes later, putting the finishing touch on a neat passing play between Marner and Matthews to score his 16th of the year.

“I just didn’t think we backed down off of anything,” Marner said. “We were all engaged in puck battles. Special team-wise, everyone was dialled in regardless of power play, so that’s something we talked about before the game – we just need to make sure we’re going to match or be better than them. ... Our penalty kill did a great job.”