 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Leafs sign Russian forward Alexander Barabanov to entry-level contract

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Russia's Alexander Barabanov skates during a game against Finland in St. Petersburg on Dec. 16, 2018.

ANTON VAGANOV/Reuters

The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Alexander Barabanov to a one-year, entry-level contract for the 2020-21 campaign Tuesday.

The 25-year-old had 11 goals and 20 points in 43 games with SKA St. Petersburg of Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League this season. He added three points (one goal, two assists) in four playoff games for his hometown club.

“He’s very strong winger, tremendous playmaking ability, great skill level in tight,” Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said of Barabanov on a conference call with reporters last week. “One of the other things that we like most about him is his ability to make plays under pressure, and his ability to win pucks (and) protect pucks when people come after him.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s a playmaking winger that also has the ability to finish at the net.”

Barabanov has appeared in 262 career KHL games, all with SKA, registering 137 points (62 goals, 75 assists). In 68 career playoff games, Barabanov recorded 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) while helping SKA win the KHL’s Gagarin Cup in both 2015 and 2017.

Internationally, Barabanov was a member of a team of Russian athletes – the country was banned from playing under its flag because of doping violations – that won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. He has also represented Russia three times at the world championships, recording 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 28 contests.

The move for Barbanov comes 11 months after the Leafs rolled the dice on another Russian forward, signing Ilya Mikheyev to a one-year, entry-level contract on May 6, 2019.

The 25-year-old registered eight goals and 23 points in 39 games with Toronto this season – which has been put on indefinite hold by the COVID-19 pandemic – before suffering a scary wrist laceration from an opponent’s skate on Dec. 27 that was expected to keep him out of the lineup until at least late March.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies