 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Hockey

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Leafs star Auston Matthews expected to miss first three regular-season games due to surgery

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) catches his breath as he works on his conditioning and skating efficiency alone on the ice during their NHL training camp in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews is expected to miss the first three games of the regular season as he continues to recover from wrist surgery.

The 24-year-old centre, who had surgery on Aug. 13th, said his wrist isn’t yet where he’d like it to be to play.

“We’re taking it day by day and lots can change, but as of right now this week is probably out of the question. But you never know what could happen,” Matthews said after practice Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews had 41 goals in 52 games last season to lead the NHL, but missed four games with a wrist injury.

Toronto hosts the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday to open the regular season, then has two games against the Senators – on Thursday in Ottawa, and at home on Saturday.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said he wasn’t expecting Matthews to be available for the first three games. Toronto’s fourth game is against the visiting New York Rangers on Oct. 18.

“Auston is not at the point right now where he is feeling comfortable playing,” Keefe said.

Ilya Mikheyev is expected to be out eight weeks after suffering a thumb injury on Saturday that will require surgery.

Matthews said his recovery progress has “been great,” and that he’s “dying” to get in and play.

“Physically I feel great out there,” he said. “I feel like in the last month or so I’ve been able to get in some really good work with the skills coaches, working on different parts of my game. I just don’t personally feel like I’m at the point where I’m 100 per cent comfortable to play, that’s really all it is. I feel good physically and everything, I think I need a little bit more time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Keefe said he looks forward to Matthews being healthy after not playing at 100 per cent last season due to the wrist injury.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies