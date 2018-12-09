Leafs' Zach Hyman summoned to NHL disciplinary hearing after late hit on Bruins' Charlie McAvoy

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman had a hearing with the NHL department of player safety on Sunday following his hit on Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy.
Hyman was given an interference penalty on the play in Toronto’s 6-3 loss in Boston on Saturday night.
McAvoy had cleared the puck out from behind his own goal-line and was watching the play unfold when Hyman hit him, knocking the Bruins defenceman to the ice.
McAvoy had already missed 20 games this season with a concussion.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.