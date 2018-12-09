Leafs' Zach Hyman summoned to NHL disciplinary hearing after late hit on Bruins' Charlie McAvoy

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman had a hearing with the NHL department of player safety on Sunday following his hit on Boston Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy.

Hyman was given an interference penalty on the play in Toronto’s 6-3 loss in Boston on Saturday night.

McAvoy had cleared the puck out from behind his own goal-line and was watching the play unfold when Hyman hit him, knocking the Bruins defenceman to the ice.

McAvoy had already missed 20 games this season with a concussion.