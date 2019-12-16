 Skip to main content

Hockey

Leon Draisaitl, Mikko Koskinen lead Oilers past Stars 2-1

Dallas
The Associated Press
Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) is congratulated by teammates on the bench after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Dallas.

The Associated Press

Leon Draisaitl scored to power Edmonton’s red-hot power play, Mikko Koskinen made 34 saves and the Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 Monday night.

Edmonton has scored on an NHL-leading 31% of its power plays, including 10 man-advantage goals in its past eight games. The Oilers were going against a Dallas penalty kill ranked third in the league entering Monday — the Stars had killed 40 straight penalties over their previous 11 home games dating to Oct. 29.

Koskinen made 17 saves in the third period. He allowed only Tyler Seguin’s goal with 2:37 to play after the Stars had pulled goalie Ben Bishop for an extra skater.

Koskinen withstood a barrage of seven shots within 2 1/2 minutes early in the third and had two more saves on a late-game Dallas power play.

The Oilers scored twice in the first period, with Connor McDavid assisting on both goals. McDavid passed to Zack Kassian in the slot for a wrist shot past Bishop at 8:07.

Draisaitl scored on Edmonton’s second power play with a wrist shot from the right circle at 14:13. He took a pass from Alex Chiasson for his 21st goal this season, sixth on the power play. The Oilers have 34 power-play goals.

Bishop finished with 26 saves.

Edmonton ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1) and pulled even with Pacific Division leader Arizona at 42 points.

Dallas had a five-game point streak (4-0-1) before the loss. The Stars are 2-1-1 since Rick Bowness took over as interim head coach.

NOTES: McDavid has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 11 career games against Dallas. … McDavid (59 points) and Draisaitl (57) are 1-2 in the NHL scoring race. … Edmonton’s six power plays were the most against Dallas since the Stars faced eight on Nov. 5 against Colorado. Seven of the nine penalties in the game were for tripping. … The Oilers were 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Complete a two-game trip at St. Louis on Tuesday.

Stars: Play on Thursday at Tampa Bay in the first of two games in two nights in Florida.

