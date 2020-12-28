 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Levi an outlier among Canadian junior hockey team goaltenders

Donna Spencer
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Canada goalie Devon Levi makes the save as Slovakia Michal Mrazik and Bowen Byram battle in front during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Dec. 27, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Devon Levi’s unexpected emergence as Canada’s starting goaltender fits with an unusual 2021 world junior hockey championship.

Levi, from Dollard-des-Ormeaux, Que., is just the third goalie in the past 40 years of Canadian junior teams to not come from one of the country’s three major junior leagues.

A Junior A star last season with the Carleton Place Canadians and a Northeastern University freshman this season, Levi wasn’t invited to Canada’s summer camp.

Story continues below advertisement

He spent more days isolating in a hotel room during selection camp than he did on the ice because two Canadian teammates tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

How Levi spent the 14 days alone in his hotel room is a window into his personality.

He says yoga, hand-eye co-ordination drills, visualization, video analysis and school homework more than filled the time between in-room workouts and team video meetings.

“I honestly packed my day to the point where I couldn’t get everything done,” Levi said.

That constant investment in himself helped elevate Levi to Canada’s starter, his Carleton Place Canadians coach Jason Clarke says.

“The only way I can describe Devon Levi is like he’s married, 35 years old and has two kids, except he’s only 19,” Clarke told The Canadian Press on Monday.

“He’s just a very focused, mature individual who just wants to get better every day.

Story continues below advertisement

“He’s an undersized goaltender nobody knew about,” Clarke continued. “If you don’t have the internal fortitude, the discipline, the focus, investing time in yourself rather than spending time then I just don’t think you’re going to be able to get to the next level.”

Canada (2-0) faces Switzerland (0-2) on Tuesday in Pool A. All 10 participating teams are walled off from the general public and playing games in an empty Rogers Place because of the pandemic.

The 6-foot, 189-pound Levi was chosen in the seventh round (212th overall) by the Florida Panthers in October’s NHL entry draft.

He grew up idolizing Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price, who backstopped Canada to world junior gold in 2007.

Levi’s mentor since his draft day is another Canadian goaltending star, however.

He’s conversed with recently retired NHL veteran Roberto Luongo, who works in Florida’s goaltending department.

Story continues below advertisement

Levi was born two years after Luongo backstopped Canada to a silver medal at the 1999 world junior tournament in Winnipeg.

Luongo went on to win 489 of his 1,044 career NHL games and win an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2010.

“He’s talked to me multiple times,” Levi said. “The biggest message he told me that really stuck out to me was ‘enjoy the moment. There might be a lot of pressure, but you only get to live that pressure once and pressure is privilege.’ He said he looks back on his experiences at the world juniors to this day and enjoyed it like crazy.

“Talking to him is a huge honour, especially after everything he’s done in the NHL. It’s unbelievable to be able to talk to a guy like that and to get his input.”

In his one season of Junior A hockey, Levi was named the Canadian Junior Hockey League’s most valuable player.

He led Canada East to a silver medal and was named tournament MVP of the 2019 World Junior A Challenge in Dawson Creek, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

But goaltenders from the Western, Ontario and Quebec major junior leagues predominantly get chosen to play for Canada.

Levi joins college goalies Colton Point (2018), who is another Carleton Place Canadians product, and David LeNeveu (2003) as outliers over the past four decades.

Levi has yet to play a game for Northeastern because the pandemic delayed Hockey East’s collegiate season.

He was on Hockey Canada’s radar for summer camp, but wasn’t invited.

“It’s a tough evaluation watching a Junior A game and projecting what guys can do in the best junior tournament in the world,” Canadian head coach André Tourigny said.

“We had the mindset that we’d have time when the season starts to see him play and go from there, and if we want to invite him at Christmas we can do so.

Story continues below advertisement

“But when the season got cancelled, now we were more in the mindset that if we really want to know what he can do, we need to invite him.”

Levi and other U.S. college players summoned to selection camp quarantined for 14 days upon return to Canada, and then went right back into isolation mid-camp because of the positive tests for the virus.

Levi stood out enough in what practices and intrasquad games there were – he posted a 36-save shutout the day before Canada’s roster was announced – to get the pre-tournament start against Russia.

He didn’t face a barrage of rubber in tournament wins over Germany and Slovakia. Levi maintained his concentration over quiet stretches in games to make athletic saves when needed.

He’s given up one even-strength goal on 27 shots.

“So far, he did not do anything to put a doubt in our heads that’s for sure,” Tourigny said.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian winger Dylan Holloway will play Tuesday after sitting out Sunday’s 3-1 win over Slovakia with an upper-body injury.

Defenceman Braden Schneider returns to Canada’s lineup after serving a one-game suspension for checking a German forward in the head.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately it is being reviewed by our moderation team and may appear shortly.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies