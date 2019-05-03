 Skip to main content

Hockey Liam Hickey scores four goals as Canada beats South Korea 10-0 in para hockey semis

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Liam Hickey scores four goals as Canada beats South Korea 10-0 in para hockey semis

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Liam Hickey of Canada in action during the Hockey Play-off Semifinal Game between Canada and Korea in the Gangneung Hockey Centre. The Paralympic Winter Games, PyeongChang, South Korea, Thursday 15th March 2018. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

HANDOUT/Reuters

Liam Hickey scored four goals and added an assist as Canada downed South Korea 10-0 Friday in semifinal action at the world para hockey championship.

Captain Tyler McGregor had two goals and two assists for the Canadians, while Rob Armstrong, Dominic Cozzolino, Billy Bridges, and Zach Lavin also scored.

Dominic Larocque made three saves for the win.

Story continues below advertisement

South Korea goaltender Yu Man Gyun gave up eight goals on 22 shots over the first two periods. Lee Jae Woong stopped six of eight shots in relief.

Canada will face the winner of the semi-final between the United States and Czech Republic in the final.

Canada beat the U.S. in the final of the last world championship in 2017. The Americans downed Canada 3-1 in the preliminary round of this tournament.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter