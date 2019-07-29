 Skip to main content

Lightning lock up Vezina winner Andrei Vasilevskiy with 8-year, $76-million extension

Lightning lock up Vezina winner Andrei Vasilevskiy with 8-year, $76-million extension

TAMPA
The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy makes a save against the Columbus Blue Jackets during a game at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Apr. 16, 2019.

Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The team announced the deal – worth an average of $9.5 million per season – with the Vezina Trophy winner on Monday.

Lightning vice-president and general manager Julien BriseBois says the 25-year-old has “shown unmatched work ethic and professionalism both on and off the ice” and that the club looks forward to Vasilevskiy “continuing his career in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future.”

The two-time All-Star appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-10-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage while helping Tampa Bay match the NHL single-season record with 62 wins.

In addition to setting career highs for goals-against average and save percentage, Vasilevskiy led the NHL in wins and tied for fourth with six shutouts.

Ultimately, though, the season ended in disappointment, with the Lightning being swept in the first round of the playoffs.

Vasilevskiy has played in 208 career games, posting a 124-59-15 record with a 2.55 goals-against average and .919 save percentage with 18 shutouts. He is 15-15 in 33 career playoff games with a 2.83 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.

