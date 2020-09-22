 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Hockey

Register
AdChoices

Lightning strike twice on power play, beat Dallas 3-2 to even Stanley Cup final

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Dallas Stars defenceman Miro Heiskanen checks Tampa Bay Lightning's Brayden Point on top of Stars goalie Anton Khudobin during third period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals. The Lightning won 3-2 on Sept. 21, 2020.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Tampa Bay’s sputtering power play sparked back to life Monday, powering the Lightning to a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in the NHL Stanley Cup final.

The victory ties the best-of-seven series at one game apiece, with Game 3 set for Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat had goals on the man advantage as the Lightning scored three times in the first 16 minutes of the game.

Story continues below advertisement

Kevin Shattenkirk also scored, while Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27-of-29 shots for his 15th victory of the playoffs, including the seeding round.

Joe Pavelski and Mattias Janmark, with his first of the playoffs, replied for Dallas. Goaltender Anton Khudobin turned aside 28 shots in the loss. His post-season record drops to 13-7.

Tampa forward Nikita Kucherov, the leading point getter in the playoffs, and defenceman Victor Hedman had the assists on both power-play goals.

At 11:23, Kucherov was the middle man in a tic-tac-toe passing play, taking a pass from Hedman and redirecting the puck into the slot area to Point, who then wristed it through traffic and high glove side past Khudobin.

Three minutes later, on a second power play, Kucherov, at the right face-off circle, faked a one-timer shot off a Hedman pass, freezing Khudobin, and instead slap-passed it cross-seam to Palat, who had a wide open net and didn’t miss.

Less than a minute after that, Shattenkirk scored on a blue-line wrist shot through traffic.

Tampa’s power play was ranked fifth in the NHL in the regular season at 23.1 per cent but in the playoffs, heading into Monday’s game, had been spluttering along at 16.9 per cent and mired in an 0 for 14 slump.

Story continues below advertisement

Tampa Bay outshot Dallas 14-6 in the first period but was outshot 18-5 in the second frame as the Stars found renewed life.

It was a rough game with big hits and numerous post-whistle scrums and takedowns.

The Lightning were coming off a 4-1 loss in Game 1. They have 15 wins and six losses in the post-season and have yet to lose two in a row.

Tampa Bay is seeking the second Stanley Cup in franchise history, the last one coming in 2004. The Stars' only Cup came in 1999.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies