Lightning win in overtime, pushing Bruins to brink of elimination

Dan Girardi scored 3:18 into overtime on Friday night to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins and a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series.
The Lightning jumped ahead 2-0 for the second straight game. But this time Boston answered with three straight goals, including a short-handed score by Patrice Bergeron – his second of the game – to break a third-period tie.
Steven Stamkos tied it 3-all with seven minutes left in regulation. Girardi ended it when he got a stick on a pass from Alex Killorn that was deflected off Brian Gionta’s skate in the crease.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves for the Lightning, who will have a chance to clinch it at home on Sunday.
Tuukka Rask stopped 28 shots for the Bruins.
