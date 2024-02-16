Open this photo in gallery: Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko makes a save against the Detroit Red Wings in the second period at Rogers Arena. The Canucks won 4-1 on Feb. 15, 2024.Bob Frid/Reuters

Elias Lindholm led the way with two goals and the Vancouver Canucks extended their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

Nikita Zadorov scored his first goal with Vancouver (37-12-6), while J.T. Miller added one of his own. Elias Pettersson dished out three assists.

Thatcher Demko made 27 saves.

J.T. Compher had the lone goal for Detroit (27-20-6), which dropped its second straight game.

Alex Lyon stopped 17 shots.

Miller opened the scoring on an unassisted goal, firing a wrist shot past Lyon at 7:37 of the first period.

Lindholm added to the lead at 9:31 when he wired a wrist shot off the post and in.

Zadorov made it a 3-0 game 12:51 into the second. After a wraparound attempt from Pettersson, Zadorov got the puck and fired a point shot that made its way in through traffic.

Compher put the Red Wings on the board at 14:25 when he roofed the puck past Demko on a feed from Patrick Kane.

Lindholm netted his second of the night 12:59 into the third period with a one-timer on a pass from Petterson.

Up next

The Canucks host the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

The Red Wings travel to Calgary to face the Flames on Saturday.