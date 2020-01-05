 Skip to main content

Hockey

Linus Oberg, Sandin help Sweden topple Finland for bronze medal

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic
The Canadian Press
Russia's goaltender Amir Miftakhov, right, makes a save against Sweden's Linus Oberg, left, during the U20 Ice Hockey Worlds semifinal match between Sweden and Russia in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Petr David Josek/The Associated Press

Linus Oberg scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period, and Sweden held on to beat Finland 3-2 on Sunday for the bronze medal at the world junior hockey championship.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rasmus Sandin also scored for Sweden and tournament scoring-leader Samuel Fagemo supplied the other goal.

Fagemo, a second-round pick by the Los Angeles Kings last year, finished the tournament with eight goals and 13 points.

He and Oberg scored less than three minutes apart to give Sweden a 3-2 lead heading into the third period.

Patrik Puistola and Matias Maccelli scored first-period goals for Finland, which won the tournament last year.

Swedish goaltender Hugo Alnefelt made 21 stops, including a huge glove save on Lassi Thomson with six seconds left.

Finland, which pulled goalie Justus Annunen for the extra attacker with about a minute to go, had a flurry of late opportunities but couldn’t get past Alnefelt.

Annunen finished with 18 saves.

The Swedish team, which has three silver medals since 2013, earned bronze at the 2010 tournament before losing four straight third-place games. Sweden’s lone world junior gold came in 2011.

Finland had won three gold medals at the tournament since 2014 and last won bronze in 2006.

