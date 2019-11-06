 Skip to main content

Hockey

Mackenzie Blackwood leads New Jersey Devils to 2-1 shootout win over Winnipeg Jets

Judy Owen
Winnipeg
The Canadian Press
New Jersey Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood (29) is congratulated by New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) on his win against the Winnipeg Jets at the end of the game at Bell MTS Place.

Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Nikita Gusev and Jesper Boqvist scored in the shootout to lift the New Jersey Devils to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday.

Nico Hischier scored in regulation for the Devils (4-5-4), who are 4-1-2 in their past seven games.

Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 32 shots for New Jersey, which was playing the second game of a five-game road trip.

Andrew Copp scored in regulation for the Jets, who started a four-game homestand and lost for the first time this season in extra time.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg (8-7-1), which went 1-4 in its last homestand at Bell MTS Place.

Winnipeg had won its previous seven games against the Devils.

New Jersey led 1-0 after the first period and the game was tied 1-1 after two.

Hischier scored his second goal of the season at 4:44 of the first off a rebound, extending his point streak to four games with two goals and three assists in that span. Taylor Hall assisted, giving him eight points in a six-game point streak, including seven assists.

Copp tied it up at 8:38 of the second when he deflected in a Josh Morrissey shot from the point.

Jack Hughes went in alone on Hellebuyck late in the second, but the netminder stopped the first overall pick in this year’s NHL draft.

New Jersey had a 12-8 lead in shots on goal after the first period, but it was squeezed to 21-20 after 40 minutes.

Jets veteran centre Bryan Little left the ice with 12:33 remaining in the third after teammate Nikolaj Ehlers blasted a one-timer from the point that hit Little on the left side of the helmet. He collapsed to the ice and some blood could be seen before he skated off with trainers to the dressing room. Little missed the first nine games of the season with a concussion.

The Devils held the 31-29 edge in shots on goal after three periods, but Winnipeg flipped it to 33-32 after overtime.

New Jersey travels to Calgary for a Thursday game against the Flames. Winnipeg hosts the Vancouver Canucks Friday.

