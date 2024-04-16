Macklin Celebrini remains top North American prospect in final NHL pre-draft rankings

Open this photo in gallery: Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini during a game against Denver at the 2024 Frozen Four college ice hockey tournament, in Saint Paul, Minn., on April 11.Brace Hemmelgarn/Reuters

Boston University Macklin Celebrini remained the top North American skater in the NHL Central Scouting Bureau’s final rankings released Tuesday ahead of the 2024 entry draft.

Celebrini, a 17-year-old freshman from North Vancouver, B.C., led the Terriers with 64 points (32 goals, 32 assists) in 38 games this past season en route to winning the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the NCAA’s top men’s hockey player.

He had four goals and four assists in five games for Canada at this year’s world junior championship.

Defenceman Artyom Levshunov (Belarus, Michigan State, NCAA), centre Cayden Lindstrom (Dawson Creek, B.C., Medicine Hat, WHL), defenceman Zeev Buium (San Diego, University of Denver, NCAA) and defenceman Zayne Parekh (Markham, Ont., Saginaw, OHL) round out the top-five North American-based skaters.

Six-foot-seven defenceman Anton Silayev (Russia, Nizhny Novgorod, KHL) moved up one spot into the top international ranking.

The 2024 NHL draft will be held June 28-29 in Las Vegas.