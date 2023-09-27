Open this photo in gallery: Winnipeg Jets' Parker Ford looks for a rebound in front of Calgary Flames goalie Dustin Wolf in the second period at Canada Life Centre. The Flames won 3-2 in a shootout on Sept. 27, 2023.James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Andrew Mangiapane scored the shootout’s lone goal in the Calgary Flames 3-2 pre-season win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Connor Zary and Dustin Hunt scored in regulation time for Calgary (2-2-0).

Parker Ford had a goal and an assist and Jansen Harkins also scored for Winnipeg (2-0-1).

Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 18 of 19 shots in the first 27 minutes before he was replaced Oskari Salminen in the second period.

Salminen stopped 13 of 14 at the Canada Life Centre. He denied Zary, but was beaten by Mangiapane in the shootout.

Calgary’s starter Dustin Wolf turned away 18 of 21 before stopping Ford, Nino Niederreiter and Vladislav Namestnikov in the shootout.

Zary evened the score 2-2 at 12:56 of the third period when he beat Salminen from the faceoff circle.

Winnipeg scored a power-play, go-ahead goal early in the third. Ford took a pass from Niederreiter and snapped a shot past Wolf.

No goals were scored in the second period, but there was drama in the final minute.

Calgary forward Martin Pospisil was slapped with a match penalty for hitting Winnipeg forward Cole Perfetti in the head. Jets defenceman Logan Stanley then went after Pospisil.

Major penalties and misconducts on both sides, with one minor penalty, ensued – with both coaches demanding explanations after a video review.

The referee’s microphone didn’t work, so fans were also left confused.

Perfetti did not return to the game.

The Flames outshot Winnipeg 16-3 in the first period and knotted the score 1-1 in the last minute.

Hunt slid a backhand into an open net with Hellebuyck down and out after stopping a shot.

Harkins opened the scoring 7:28 into the first period on a give-and-go with Ford, and beat Wolf on a low shot.

Hellebuyck was sharp during a first-period Flames power play.

He stopped a point-blank shot from Walker Duehr on his doorstep.

Later in the period, Hellebuyck made a solid stop on a Pospisil bullet from in close.

Notes

Calgary named veteran centre Mikael Backlund team captain just hours before the game. He did not travel to Winnipeg to play and neither did forwards Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri ... Injured Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers (neck spasms) has yet to suit up after three pre-season games ... Winnipeg rested veterans Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and defenceman Josh Morrissey.

Up next

The Jets head to Ottawa to play the Senators while the Flames are at home to the Edmonton Oilers on Friday.