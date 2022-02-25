The Manitoba Junior Hockey League has suspended Dauphin Kings defenceman Klim Georgiev a minimum of 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game.

The MJHL said the gesture was directed at an Indigenous player following a game between Dauphin and the Waywayseecappo Wolverines last Saturday.

Georgiev made raised his stick and made what appeared to be a bow-and-arrow gesture after the final buzzer.

The league said Georgiev will sit out a minimum of 11 regular-season games and seven playoff games, subject to the completion of a reconciliation process.

Georgiev has since apologized to the player and the Wolverines organization.

The MJHL said that apology has been accepted, and that Georgiev is undergoing anti-racism and cultural sensitivity training.