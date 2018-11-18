Manitoba Moose fall behind early in 4-2 loss to Chicago Wolves

Curtis McKenzie and Griffin Reinhart scored in the second period as the Chicago Wolves hung on to beat the Manitoba Moose 4-2 on Sunday in American Hockey League action.
Ryan Wagner and Brandon Pirri, into an empty net, also scored for the Wolves (9-5-2), who got 17 saves from Oscar Dansk.
JC Lipon put the Moose (8-8-1) on the board late in the second after trailing 3-0, then added his second of the afternoon early in the third to make it a one-goal game before Pirri eventually sealed the win.
Ken Appleby stopped 39-of-42 shots in defeat.
Chicago went 0 for 5 on the power play while Manitoba failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.