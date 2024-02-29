Skip to main content
Toronto
The Canadian Press

Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin is back with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto acquired Lyubushkin and the rights to forward Kirill Slepets on Thursday night in a three-team deal that also involved the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim will receive Toronto’s 2025 third-round pick and retain 50 per cent of Lyubushkin’s salary. Carolina obtains a 2024 sixth-round selection and retains 50 per cent of Lyubushkin’s remaining salary.

The average annual value of the contract with the Maple Leafs will be US$687,500.

Lyubushkin, 29, has appeared in 55 games for Anaheim this season, recording four assists. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Russian was previously with Toronto during the 2021-22 season.

Lyubushkin originally joined the Arizona Coyotes as a free agent in May 2018.

Report an error

Follow related authors and topics

Authors and topics you follow will be added to your personal news feed in Following.

Interact with The Globe