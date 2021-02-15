 Skip to main content
Hockey

Maple Leafs acquire Galchenyuk from Hurricanes

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Alex Galchenyuk has a new home for the second time in just over 48 hours.

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired the winger from the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday in a deal that saw forward Egor Korshkov and defenceman David Warsofsky head the other way.

Galchenyuk, 27, appeared in eight games with the Ottawa Senators this season after signing a one-year contract for just over US$1-million in free agency, registering one goal before he was shipped to Carolina along with centre Cedric Paquette for winger Ryan Dzingel on Saturday.

In 557 regular-season NHL games with the Montreal Canadiens, Arizona Coyotes, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota Wild and Senators, Galchenyuk has 136 goals and 321 points.

The third overall pick by Montreal in the 2012 NHL draft, who has added four goals and nine assists in 32 playoff contests, is joining his sixth organization since the 2018-19 season.

Galchenyuk , who cleared waivers prior to Monday’s trade, never left Canada following Carolina’s original swap with Ottawa, meaning he won’t need to quarantine for two weeks before joining the Leafs, the team’s taxi squad or the AHL’s Toronto Marlies.

Korshkov has 16 goals and 31 points in 53 games with Lokomotiv Yaroslavl of the KHL in 2020-21.

The 24-year-old, who was selected by the Leafs with the 31st pick in 2016 and signed with the team in May 2019, scored in his only NHL game on Feb. 16, 2020.

Warsofsky, 30, has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) in 55 career NHL games with Boston, Pittsburgh, New Jersey and Colorado.

