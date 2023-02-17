The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forwards Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari in a three-team trade, the club announced Friday night.

Toronto sent forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette along with a 2023 first-round draft pick, Ottawa’s 2023 third-round selection and the Leafs’ 2024 second-round choice to St. Louis.

Minnesota, meanwhile, receives Toronto’s 2025 fourth-round selection. The Blues will retain 50 per cent of O’Reilly’s salary, while the Wild will take on 25 per cent as part of the trade.

The 32-year-old O’Reilly has 19 points (12 goals, seven assists) in 40 games with St. Louis this season.

He was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy after leading the Blues to a Stanley Cup title in 2019. O’Reilly also won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s top defensive forward in 2018-19.

Acciari, 31, joins the Maple Leafs after registering 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 54 games with St. Louis this year.