 Skip to main content

Hockey Maple Leafs aware of disturbing the peace complaint against Auston Matthews in Arizona

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Maple Leafs aware of disturbing the peace complaint against Auston Matthews in Arizona

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews speaks to media in Toronto on Sept. 12, 2019.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

The Toronto Maple Leafs say they are aware of a complaint of disturbing the peace against star forward Auston Matthews.

In a statement, the Leafs say “Auston is co-operating fully with the relevant authorities but neither he nor the Club will comment any further out of respect for the process involved.”

A Scottsdale, Ariz., police spokesperson said the department in Matthews’ hometown investigated a disorderly conduct case involving an Auston Matthews on May 26. He said Matthews was not arrested and the case has been forwarded to the City of Scottsdale Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Story continues below advertisement

Online court records show that an Auston Matthews, with a birthdate of September 1997 was issued a summons on July 23 for “disorderly conduct – disruptive behaviour or fighting.” The Leafs centre was born Sept. 17, 1997.

The City of Scottsdale’s court website listed a pre-trial conference set for Wednesday morning.

The lawyer for Matthews is listed as Larry Kazan. His website includes names of a number of past high-profile clients including Glen Campbell, Stephon Marbury, David Boston, Jason Kidd, Nikki Sixx, Terrell Suggs, Jason Richardson and Charles Barkley.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter