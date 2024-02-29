Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitchell Marner passes the puck to forward Matthew Knies (not pictured) as he closes in on Arizona Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 29.John E. Sokolowski/Reuters

The Toronto Maple Leafs were forced to rely on their Scottsdale connection to climb past the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Thursday night to get back to winning ways.

Auston Matthews potted his 53rd goal of the season, while fellow Arizona product Matthew Knies – who was also raised in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale – scored the opener and added an assist as the Leafs registered their first home win against the Coyotes since Feb. 11, 2020.

Thursday’s victory was the first home regulation win over Arizona since Oct. 17, 2002, which in a quirk of coincidence also happens to be the day that Knies was born.

After 35 games out with a high ankle sprain, Joseph Woll made his return to the Maple Leafs’ crease for the first time since Dec. 7.

Despite posting an 8-5-1 record in his 15 games, it’s safe to say the Leafs haven’t missed him on the ice too much of late, with the team getting serviceable goaltending from both Ilya Samsonov and Martin Jones. The pair helped backstop the team’s recent seven-game winning streak – the team’s longest in 21 years – until it came to a halt at the hands of the Vegas Golden Knights, who beat the hometown Leafs 6-2 on Tuesday.

With a first chance to commit the loss firmly to the rear-view mirror Thursday, the players were hoping it was merely a mulligan. Their head coach was also looking to turn the page, with Sheldon Keefe handed a $25,000 fine Thursday for his outburst directed at the officials during that loss, which resulted in a game misconduct. “I’ll be better in that area, and it’s a chance for me to reflect and grow from it,” he said.

The team’s recent commitment to defence – giving up an average of just two goals a game during the winning streak – gave Keefe the confidence to choose Thursday for Woll’s return, given he didn’t need to come in to play the role of team saviour.

“I do think that’s important, especially for a young guy like Woller,” Keefe said. “He’s just got to focus on himself and his own game.”

To be fair, he could scarcely have hoped for a better reintroduction to the NHL.

Arizona didn’t register its first shot on goal until almost 10 minutes had elapsed, and even then it was of the soft-lob variety, on a wrister by Logan Cooley.

Cooley was even more generous to the home side just three minutes later, when he tried to slide a pass inside the blueline to the far point. However, Mitch Marner reacted quickly to intercept and race down the ice. And, cool as you like, just when he had Coyotes goaltender Connor Ingram committed, he dropped a no-look pass between his legs to the waiting Knies, who calmly slid in the puck for the opening goal.

For Knies, it was his 11th goal of the season, while for Marner, it was his 50th assist, making it 22 points in his past 12 games. Only Hall of Famer Darryl Sittler, with six, has more 50-assist seasons with the Leafs than Marner’s five.

The first period didn’t go all Toronto’s way, however. The team lost Mark Giordano to injury, with the veteran defenceman’s shooting momentum forcing him to slide into the end boards. He was helped off the ice and did not return.

The development inadvertently brought a little relief to another of Keefe’s problems – a lefty-heavy blueline. For the seventh time this season, the Leafs had dressed six left-handed defencemen, but Giordano’s untimely absence forced some outside-the-box thinking, and like a modern-day Sergei Fedorov, Marner – a righty – was drafted in to help out.

Toronto doubled its advantage 65 seconds after the start of the second period. After receiving the puck at the point, William Lagesson fired it toward Ingram’s net, where Tyler Bertuzzi, in a rich vein of form, deflected it down and between the goalie’s legs. It was Bertuzzi’s 12th of the season and his fifth in three games, following his birthday hat trick at Colorado last weekend, to tie the longest goal-scoring run of his career. Linemate William Nylander picked up the second assist for his 49th of the year to extend his point streak to nine games.

The Swede registered his 50th at the 13:12 mark of the period, when he teed up Matthews to put the Leafs up 3-0, with Knies picking up his second point of the game against his hometown team. The goal was Matthews’s 11th in his past eight games.

Former Leaf Alex Kerfoot, who was recognized on the video board during the first period for the four seasons he spent playing in Toronto, made sure fans had something else to remember him by, breaking away on Woll to crush any hopes of a shutout with a short-handed goal.

Cooley made things more uncomfortable for the home crowd by bringing the Coyotes within a goal at 9:52 of the third period, but Woll and the Leafs stood firm the rest of the way, despite being outshot 32-26. Woll ended the game with 30 saves, while Ingram had 22.

But with Arizona pressing late on for an equalizer, Nylander scored an empty-netter from Toronto’s zone to ice the win with his 32nd goal of the year, and his team-leading 82nd point.

The Maple Leafs, third in the Atlantic Division and eight points back of both the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins entering play Thursday night with two games in hand, get another chance to close the gap on Saturday, when they play host to the Metropolitan Division-leading New York Rangers.