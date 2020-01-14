Maple Leafs break three-game losing streak with win over Devils

Open this photo in gallery New Jersey Devils goaltender Cory Schneider (35) gets swarmed during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto, on Jan. 14, 2019. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Morgan Rielly knew something was wrong the instant Florida’s Aleksander Barkov ricocheted a shot off his left foot on Sunday.

“It definitely didn’t feel good, but you don’t know until you take your skate off,” the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman said a day after learning he had a fracture. “You play through it and deal with the consequences afterward. Unfortunately, it’s a little more severe than I thought.”

The Leafs, who are already without Jake Muzzin on defence, placed Rielly on injured reserve on Monday. He is expected to miss a minimum of eight weeks during the team’s drive toward the post-season.

“I’m not going to be overly dramatic about it,” Rielly said. “It happens to everyone. It is all part of the journey. I am just going to work hard and try to get back. I want to be healthy and help the team.”

Toronto played its first game without him on Tuesday, and did just fine. Rasmus Sandin, the prized defensive prospect recalled from the American Hockey League to fill in for Rielly, had two assists as the Maple Leafs took a 3-0 lead in the first period en route to a 7-4 victory.

Auston Matthews scored three more and now has more goals at Scotiabank Arena (27) than the Maple Leafs have played home games (23). He has 34 on the season and trails David Pastrnak of Boston by two for the NHL lead.

Blake Coleman scored three times for New Jersey, which also got a late power-play goal from P.K. Subban.

The triumph ended a three-game losing streak in which Toronto lost by a combined 18-11. It is 25-16-6 as it heads into a tough home game on Thursday against the Calgary Flames.

“It is a good opportunity for us as a group here,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said following Monday’s morning skate. “When Muzzin initially went out we played some good hockey and found ways to win games. That has gotten away from us [lately] so it is time to reflect on where need to get better and make up for these types of losses.

“Elite teams don’t get fazed by these situations. We believe we are an elite team and have the ability to take big steps as a group.”

The Maple Leafs currently hold down the third playoff position among teams in the National Hockey League’s Atlantic Division. New Jersey laid an egg as it dropped to 17-22-7 after back-to-back victories on the weekend over the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning. The Devils came in at 8-4-2 over their last 14 games but looked like a team that has already traded its best player (Taylor Hall), fired its head coach (John Hynes) and dismissed its general manager (Ray Shero).

Toronto fielded a makeshift defence with Travis Dermott and Justin Holl in the first pairing and Tyson Barrie with Martin Marincin in its second. Cody Ceci and Sandin, who was recently named the top defenceman at the 2020 world juniors tournament, manned the third.

The 19-year-old played in six games for Toronto at the start of the season before he was farmed out to the AHL’s Marlies.

He got his first assist of the night less than six minutes into the game when John Tavares tipped in his wrist shot to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead. Frédérik Gauthier whipped a shot by New Jersey goalie Louis Domingue from in front of the net to make it 2-0 with 8:10 remaining in the first, and then Zach Hyman deflected in a knuckler by Sandin on a power play only three seconds before the first intermission.

The goals were the 18th for Tavares, the sixth for Gauthier and the 12th for Hyman. The left winger began the season on injured reserve after undergoing an operation to fix a knee injury that occurred against Boston during the 2019 playoffs.

Toronto entered the night 12-2-1 when leading after the first 20 minutes and quickly expanded the margin. William Nylander netted his 20th goal with 17:48 remaining in the second period and the rout was on. Nylander, who had seven goals in 54 games after holding out at the start of last season, directed a shot from Pierre Engvall past Domingue to increase the lead to 4-0.

After Coleman tucked a shot around Frederik Andersen to trim the advantage to 4-1, Mitch Marner found Matthews with a soft pass to the right of the net and the all-star centre easily beat Domingue to make it 5-1 with 8:29 left in the second.

That led to Domingue’s exit after being scored upon five times on 19 shots.

Andersen entered Tuesday third among NHL goalies with 21 wins, but has slumped recently. He was pulled in two of his previous three starts and had an .844 save percentage over his last seven games.

He played only moderately better against New Jersey, stopping 24 of 28 shots.

“[He has] not been as consistent as he was," Keefe said earlier Monday. "There was a time where he was carrying us and giving us confidence through his play. We certainly still have confidence in his ability but he just hasn’t been as solid as we expected.”

The Maple Leafs were coming off an 8-4 defeat by the Florida Panthers on Sunday. The bigger loss may have been losing Rielly. He was the team’s top-scoring defenceman with 27 points in 46 games and leads all Toronto players in ice time.

Sandin filled in admirably in his absence, though, and the Maple Leafs buried the Devils with a cascade of goals. Five different players scored and nine found their way onto the score sheet. That may be what it will take to win with Muzzin still nursing a broken foot and Rielly gone for most of the rest of the season.