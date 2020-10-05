Maple Leafs bring back Jason Spezza on another one-year contract

Open this photo in gallery Jason Spezza skates against the Columbus Blue Jackets during a game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Aug. 9, 2020. Andre Ringuette/Freestyle Photo/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed centre Jason Spezza to a one-year, US$700,000 contract extension.

It marks the second straight one-year deal at the NHL minimum with the Leafs for the 37-year-old Toronto native.

Spezza had nine goals and 25 points in 58 regular-season games with Toronto last season. He has 940 points (341 goals, 599 assists) in 1,123 career regular-season games and 70 points (25 goals, 45 assists) in 85 career playoff games with the Ottawa Senators, Dallas Stars and Leafs.

Story continues below advertisement

Spezza was picked second overall by the Senators in the 2001 draft. He has played for Canada four times at the world championship, three times at the world junior championship and once at the Spengler Cup.