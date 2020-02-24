Maple Leafs deal goalie Michael Hutchinson to Avalanche for defenceman Calle Rosen

Open this photo in gallery Michael Hutchinson looks on against the Florida Panthers during the third period at BB&T Center on Jan. 12, 2020 in Sunrise, Fla. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Toronto Maple Leafs shipped goalie Michael Hutchinson to the Colorado Avalanche for defenceman Calle Rosen ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline.

Hutchinson, 29, appeared in 15 games with the Leafs this season, posting a 4-9-1 record, a 3.66 goals-against average and an .886 save percentage before the club acquired Jack Campbell from the Los Angeles Kings earlier this month to help with the troublesome backup role behind Frederik Andersen.

The native of Barrie, Ont., was also 3-1-0 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .943 save percentage with the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League in 2019-20.

Story continues below advertisement

Acquired by Colorado from Toronto as part of the trade that saw Nazem Kadri/Tyson Barrie trade back on July 1, Rosen recorded two assists in eight games for the Avalanche this season.

The 26-year-old was originally signed by the Leafs to a two-year entry-level contract in May 2017.