Maple Leafs double up Capitals to enter NHL break in style

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri celebrates after scoring a goal against the Washington Capitals, in Toronto, on Jan. 23, 2019.

As magic acts go, Auston Matthews’s and Mitch Marner’s first game as a pair wasn’t exactly Penn & Teller.

But that didn’t matter as William Nylander, of all people, and Nazem Kadri had their mojo working, not to mention the Toronto Maple Leafs power play. Kadri finished with three goals and his linemate Nylander chipped in three assists to send the Leafs into their combined all-star and five-day break with a 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night.

The Leafs started slowly, as the Matthews-Marner combo, along with left winger Patrick Marleau, did not come flying out of the gate. However, Matthews did manage to get a power-play goal to give the Leafs their first lead of the game and then Kadri and Nylander applied the finishing touches in the third period. Marner closed out the scoring with an empty-net goal.

The power-play goal, at 16:19 of the third period, was Matthews’s first goal in eight games and first power-play goal since Dec. 20. It was also the Leafs’ first power-play goal since Jan. 12.

The Leafs extended their lead to 4-2 early in the third on Kadri’s second goal of the night, followed by his third goal midway through the period. Nikita Zaitsev, with his first of the season, scored the other Leafs goal. Alexander Ovechkin scored for the Caps to tie Sergei Fedorov for most career NHL points (1,179) by a Russian player. Nicklas Backstrom and Matt Niskanen also scored for the Capitals.

Matthews may have broken a slump with the goal but it came on the power play rather than during five-on-five play with Marner. The duo’s work at even strength was mixed and hardly reminiscent of Marner’s chemistry with his usual centre, John Tavares.

Given how reluctant Leafs head coach Mike Babcock was to finally put Matthews and Marner together on a regular basis, it is anyone’s guess if the pairing will last when the team returns from its break on Feb. 1. Marner certainly sounded worried going into the game.

“We’ve got to make sure we play the right way,” he said after the morning skate. “If mistakes happen, we’re going to change real quick I’m sure. If we want to stay together, we’ve got to do things right.”

There were some mistakes off the bat, as the unit started slowly. On the line’s second shift of the game, Capitals centre Evgeny Kuznetsov had a great chance in front of the net as Marner let Jakub Vrana’s centring pass go through his skates. Kuznetsov had lots of time for the shot, but Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen bailed out his teammates with a big save.

Marner’s gaffe brought up echoes of what Babcock has been saying since he put Matthews, Marner and Marleau together earlier in the week. He repeated it after Wednesday’s skate.

“I think the thing is, you’ve got to be good without [the puck],” Babcock said. “John Tavares has done an unbelievable job for us since’s he’s arrived with and without it. So what we’re doing is setting him up in a different situation and giving [Matthews] a different opportunity.

“We need those guys to be good every night. Both of them are capable of driving a line. We need them both to drive a line. Right now, we’re doing this to get ourselves going.”

Well, it took a while for the Leafs to get going. At first it looked like it was going to be Ovechkin’s night even if he did get off to a rough start.

The Capitals came into the game in as big a funk as the Leafs, having lost six games in a row. They were also playing the second of back-to-back games, having lost in overtime to the San Jose Sharks at home on Tuesday.

While the Capitals started the game well, their woes were illustrated seven minutes into the game shortly after Ovechkin missed a scoring chance. When he made his way back to centre, Ovechkin was caught by his linemate T.J. Oshie in a thundering blind-side accidental collision.

Ovechkin took a while to get up and was sent to the dressing room to undergo concussion protocol by an NHL concussion spotter. He missed several minutes but was able to return to the game just in time for a Capitals power play at 16:49.

The Caps scored on that power play when Zaitsev declined to offer any opposition to Backstrom at the Leafs’ crease, allowing him to redirect a feed from Kuznetsov.

The Leafs came back quickly, though, as Kadri scored his first of the night with 26 seconds left in the first period.

The win was welcome relief for a team that had been hearing all about the increasing unhappiness of its fan-base. The seven losses in the past 10 games went a long way to forcing Babcock’s hand in the Matthews-Marner pairing.

“I think we’re just staying positive in this locker room,” said Matthews, who also acknowledged news from Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas he was talking to his agent about a contract extension.

“I’m not too worried or too focused about it,” Matthews said. “If they get something done and my agent comes to me and says I think we’re ready to sign, then we’ll sit down and figure it out.”