Open this photo in gallery: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies in action against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on May 2.Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Toronto forward Matthew Knies has been ruled out of the Maple Leafs’ next two playoff games with a concussion and is unlikely to return during their second-round series, head coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday.

The 20-year-old forward sustained the injury in Thursday night’s 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 2 of the series.

Knies was cross-checked into the boards in the first period by Florida’s Sam Bennett, who followed up by grabbing the Leafs winger by the head/neck area and slamming him backward onto the ice behind the Panthers’ goal.

Bennett was not penalized on the play. Knies did not return to the game after the first intermission.

Toronto is down 2-0 with the series heading back to Florida for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Wednesday.