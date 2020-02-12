 Skip to main content

Hockey

Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall inks two-year extension

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Pierre Engvall skates during a game against the Stars at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Jan. 29, 2020.

Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Pierre Engvall to a two-year, US$2.5-million extension.

The 23-year-old native of Sweden has seven goals and seven assists in 35 games with the Leafs this season.

Engvall also has 30 goals and 26 assists in 94 career American Hockey League regular-season games for the Toronto Marlies.

Engvall has added four goals and 11 assists in 34 career AHL playoff games with Toronto, helping the Marlies capture the Calder Cup in 2018.

The Maple Leafs took Engvall in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2014 NHL draft.

Related topics

