Brad Treliving has made his first move as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, adding former Arizona Coyotes captain Shane Doan to his front office.

The Maple Leafs announced that Doan will join the Original Six club as a special adviser to the general manager.

“The Maple Leafs have a such deep history and a passionate fan base, and I’m excited to contribute in any way I can in the organization’s pursuit of their ultimate goal,” Doan said in a release. “I’m also thrilled to once again work alongside Brad Treliving and continue a working relationship that began during Brad’s time with the Coyotes.”

Treliving said in his introductory news conference that his top priority is sitting down in Arizona with star centre Auston Matthews, set to enter the final year of his contract and eligible to sign an extension July 1.

Matthews grew up a Coyotes fan at a time when Doan was among the team’s most popular players.

Doan spent his entire 21-year playing career with the Coyotes franchise, starting in its final year in Winnipeg in 1995-96.

He recorded 972 points (402 goals, 570 assists) through 1,540 career regular-season games with the franchise and was named an NHL all-star in 2004 and 2009.

Doan spent three years in the NHL’s hockey operations department after his retirement as a player following the 2016-17 season.

He joined the Coyotes’ front office in 2021 and spent two years as chief hockey development officer.

The 46-year-old from Halkirk, Alta., most recently served as the assistant GM of Canada’s national men’s team, which won gold at the 2023 world championship.

Doan takes over the role from Jason Spezza, who left the team following the firing of former Leafs GM Kyle Dubas in May.